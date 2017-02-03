Hurley hurts ankle in Bombers trial match

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Essendon hope key position player Michael Hurley is only out of action for a week in the AFL pre-season after rolling an ankle.

The 2015 All Australian hobbled off the field at the club’s Tullarmarine headquarters on Friday after he was hurt during an internal trial game.

But assistant coach Guy McKenna is confident the injury is minor.

“It’s just a little tweak – it’s blown up a fraction, (but) it’s not a huge one,” McKenna said.

“He was obviously not happy about going off as he’s such a great competitor, but maybe a week – it’s not a bad one.”

Hurley is one of 10 players at Essendon who are returning from last year’s season-long doping bans.

One of the key issues for the Bombers this year is how well those players fare in the AFL after a season away from top flight competition.

Fellow returning players Tom Bellchambers (knee) and Cale Hooker (hamstring) did not play on Friday, while David Myers is on a modified program.

But Jobe Watson looked solid as always in the midfield and fellow captaincy candidate Dyson Heppell kicked a goal.

Essendon and Collingwood open official pre-season games when they clash on February 16 at Etihad Stadium.

“We’ve got such a break between the three (pre-season) games, so I think ‘Woosha’ (coach John Worsfold) wants to get the chemistry in with what that best 22 looks like,” McKenna said.

“But he’s not going to take any risks as well, as last I looked there’s no premiership in April or May.”

Last year’s best and fairest winner Zach Merrett also suffered a corked leg during Friday’s game, while second-year Bomber Alex Browne hurt an ankle.

After managing a knee injury during the pre-season, key forward Joe Daniher took part in some of the match.