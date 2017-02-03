Illawarra Hawks vs Cairns Taipans: NBL live scores

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

It’s a case of every game being a playoff in the NBL as the competition enters the final two rounds, and nowhere is that more truthfull than when the Illawarra Hawks host the Cairns Taipans. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 7:30pm (AEDT).

Incredibly, after 17 rounds of competition there is only one team assured of being in the finals – the Adelaide 36ers, who have won the minor premiership – and one team out of contention – the Brisbane Bullets, who are destined to finish last.

For the Hawks and Taipans, it’s a case of who can cement their spot in the playoffs the quickest, with the teams separated by just a single game.

The Sydney Kings sit in the middle of them, but the Hawks still realistically need at least two wins from their final three games to secure their spot.

To put it into perspective a loss here could see them drop to fifth and another on Monday, when they take on Melbourne may leave them stranded in sixth.

That’s how fast everything can change in this league. Luckily for the Hawks, their form has been strong, particularly when playing in Wollongong at the Sandpit with the side ending the Adelaide 36ers monster winning streak last weekend.

It was a fantastic performance from the Hawks, the club scrapping well on defence and just having enough on offence, as well as doing everything right down the stretch to take the victory.

The Taipans on the other hand were in grave danger coming into Round 17, but a pair of victories helped them shoot up the table from seventh to second.

Their gritty defence was the catalyst behind the rise to playoffs contention and with games up their sleeve – they still have three after this – they are a genuine threat to make the finals – not just a mathematical one as was thought a couple of weeks ago.

Despite the Cairns defence and dominance at home still being their strongest points, they passed 90 points twice last week beating the New Zealand Breakers and Brisbane Bullets, who both barely scrapped past the 80 mark.

It’s left them with a record of 12 and 12 thanks to the outstanding offence of Travis Trice, who is the key for every match they play, and consistency of Mark Worthington, the club able to shoot to second winning this match.

Of course, a pair of losses for the Taipans would see them fall away to sixth as a best case scenario, once again in grave danger of missing the playoffs.

There is still plenty the Taipans need to work on, and consistency on offence as well as finding depth options for Trice are among the most important.

Prediction

The Hawks are hard to beat at home. If it was in Cairns you would have to tip the other way, but the Hawks offence, with Rotnei Clarke leading the show, will fire home.

Hawks by 6.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores starting at 7:30pm (AEDT).