Jordan Thompson vs Jiri Vesely: Australia vs Czech Republic Davis Cup rubber 1 tennis live scores, blog

Jordan Thompson will be out to get his Davis Cup career off to a good start when he takes on the dangerous Jiri Vesely with Australia hosting the Czech Republic at Kooyong. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 11am (AEDT).
With Nick Kyrgios the other player for Australia’s singles run, and both John Peers and Sam Groth in good doubles form, the Czechs are going to need to pull an upset from somewhere to win the tie.
For that reason, there are almost no questions they need to win this first match, which may be the most evenly matched of the weekend.
Vesely, who is ranked No.54 in the world has been in decent, but not outstanding form over the first month of 2017 with runs in Doha and Auckland before a first round crash out at the Australian Open.
Nonetheless, that loss did come to the world No.6 Gael Monfils, and given the form he was in there was no shame in that.
What does work into Vesely’s favour here is that the tie is played on the hard court. While he is better off on clay, the surface Kooyong will provide isn’t out of Vesely’s wheelhouse and if he can be consistent on his serve, landing a high percentage then he will challenge here.
Speaking of serves though, Thompson’s essentially allowed him to fight his way back from two sets down to make the second set of the Australian Open.
That came in the form of a five-set victory over Joao Souza before he crashed out at the hands of Dominic Thiem, whose power game blew him off the court.
Vesely will need to try and replicate that during this match, although he doesn’t have the same skillset as Thiem.
Despite the loss to Thiem, Thompson has been displaying some strong form with a good singles run in Brisbane before crashing out to Kei Nishikori, winning the doubles with Thanassi Kokkinakis in Brisbane and picking up a win in Sydney before losing to Philipp Kohlschreiber.
The pair have only played once previously, with the match coming in qualifying for the 2014 Sydney International, Thompson squandering a lead in that match to lose in three sets, dropping the final 6-1.
Prediction
Thompson played well at the Australian Open, but a Davis Cup tie is always a difficult exercise. If the Czechs are to win the tie then Vesely must win here, but it’s difficult to see him doing so. In saying that, don’t be surprised to see him pick up the early lead.
Thompson in five sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the first rubber in the Davis Cup tie between Australia and the Czech Republic from 11am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.
Follow Scott on Twitter @sk_pryde
12:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:02pm | ! Report
Wide serve from Vesely and Thompson with a short return. Vesely attacks it, looking for the forehand but can only find the net and that’s a bad unforced error.
Thompson 6 2 – 30
Vesely 3 1 – 30
12:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:01pm | ! Report
Great stuff from Thompson. Plays a lovely lob as Vesely comes to the net, then fires one down the line that Vesely can’t get to.
Thompson 6 2 – 15
Vesely 3 1 – 30
12:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:00pm | ! Report
Vesely with a wide serve and Thompson can’t get his return to clear the net.
Thompson 6 2 – 0
Vesely 3 1 – 30
12:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:00pm | ! Report
Vesely on serve and he is still under pressure. Starts with a fault and then a body serve. Thompson returns well before attacking a short ball, but sending the forehand wide.
Thompson 6 2 – 0
Vesely 3 1 – 15
11:58am
Scott Pryde said | 11:58am | ! Report
Fault from Thompson now before a slow kick serve at the body. Thompson slices his way back into the point, having to defend before Vesely makes the mistake, finding the net on a forehand.
Thompson 6 2 –
Vesely 3 1 –
11:57am
Scott Pryde said | 11:57am | ! Report
Longer rally once more after a pretty good serve, but it’s Thompson who makes the mistake, returning a forehand long after Vesely hit a good depth ball.
Thompson 6 1 – 40
Vesely 3 1 – 15
11:56am
Scott Pryde said | 11:56am | ! Report
Wide serve from Thompson and Vesely returns right to the corner. Thompson right on top of it, makes the challenge and it missed.
Thompson 6 1 – 40
Vesely 3 1 – 0
11:56am
Scott Pryde said | 11:56am | ! Report
Kick serve down the middle here from Thompson and Vesely returns the forehand wide. Good serve that one.
Thompson 6 1 – 30
Vesely 3 1 – 0
11:55am
Scott Pryde said | 11:55am | ! Report
Thompson with a fault and then a body serve. Vesely gets a bit of luck off the net on the return before attacking the corners with plenty of depth, but eventually putting a forehand long.
Good signs for Vesely though. Hitting the ball a lot better.
Thompson 6 1 – 15
Vesely 3 1 – 0
11:54am
Scott Pryde said | 11:54am | ! Report
ACE! Down the middle and Vesely holds serve from 0-40. Might be a bit of a turning point in this match as Vesely gets on the scoreboard.
Thompson 6 1 –
Vesely 3 1 –