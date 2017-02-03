Michael Clarke to coach Aussie quartet in PM’s XI

Klinger: Callup almost as 'great a reward for them as much as it is for me'

James Pattinson, Adam Voges, Joe Burns and George Bailey will get their chance to show Australian cricket selectors what they are missing when the quartet play in a Prime Minister’s XI Twenty20 against Sri Lanka.

They were overlooked for selection in Australia’s T20 squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, but will appear in a team coached by former national captain Michael Clarke at Manuka Oval on February 15.

The match will also form part of Pattinson’s return to cricket, given he has struggled with shin and back injuries for the past year before playing for the Melbourne Renegades in this summer’s Big Bash League.

“He’s a player of significant interest to the national selection panel,” national talent manager Greg Chappell said.

“This match is an opportunity to get him back into some competitive cricket.”

Perth Scorchers captain and ICC Test team of the year batsman Voges will lead the side.

Quick Daniel Worrall, who made his ODI debut for Australia in South Africa last year, has also been named alongside a crop of youngsters that include D’Arcy Short and Henry Thornton.

“It’s really pleasing to have a good blend of established players with international experience and some of the country’s brightest young talent representing the Prime Minister’s XI for this year’s match against Sri Lanka,” Chappell said.

PM’S XI: Adam Voges (capt), George Bailey, Joe Burns, Alex Carey, Arjun Nair, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Jason Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Daniel Worrall, Matthew Gilkes (12th man).