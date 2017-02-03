New faces to determine who makes NBL finals

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

Casper Ware, Josh Boone, Bryce Cotton, Tony Mitchell and Kevin Dillard didn’t start the season in the NBL but they could very well be the five players who will have the biggest impact on determining who joins the Adelaide 36ers in the playoffs.

The Sixers have already racked up the minor premiership for the first time since 2000 and deserve their standing as championship favourites with two rounds of the season remaining.

The three teams who will join them in the playoffs is far from certain though.

The Brisbane Bullets are the only club out of the running and it’s not hard to understand why considering they started the season with Adam Gibson, Anthony Petrie, Cameron Bairstow and Jermaine Beal – and are now without them all.

The Illawarra Hawks are the only other club along with Adelaide to have stuck with its squad throughout the season. The Hawks currently sit in second place and look more than likely to take part in the post-season.

The Sydney Kings started the season on fire under rookie coach Andrew Gaze, struggled through the middle but two wins last weekend put them in a strong position. One win from their last two against Melbourne and Perth would likely be enough.

That likely leaves the Perth Wildcats, Cairns Taipans, New Zealand Breakers and Melbourne United to decide the final spot with their new arrivals to be a determining factor.

The Wildcats have been strengthened in recent weeks with the arrival of lightning quick, prolific combo guard Cotton as a replacement for Jaron Johnson who was axed twice in the one season.

Cotton is already putting up good numbers in his seven games for the Wildcats averaging 21.7 points and 3.1 assists.

He has proven capable of stepping up in clutch moments too. He is taking too many three-point attempts for someone whose shooting is not a strength, but he is impossible to stop when he puts the ball on the floor.

His combination in the back court with Damian Martin is a perfect fit and reminiscent of Martin’s partnership with Kevin Lisch. Cotton is the exact type of player that the Wildcats needed from the start of the season when instead Johnson’s strengths are far too similar to those of Casey Prather.

After beating Melbourne at home last Saturday night, Perth is in a good position for a 31st playoff position but they need to win at least two of their last four games against Brisbane, Cairns, Sydney and Melbourne.

Cotton will be the most important player in them achieving that.

The Taipans have axed an import during a season for the first time in more than a decade in saying goodbye to Fuquan Edwin. His replacement, Mitchell, appears a significant upgrade as a swingman if he can quickly become adjusted to the NBL.

The Snakes have found some impressive form right at the crucial time of the season. Travis Trice is having his good moments while Cam Gliddon, Stephen Weigh, Alex Loughton, Mark Worthington, Nate Jawai and Jarrad Weeks are delivering what’s expected of them.

The problem all season is getting enough out of the small forward import spot. Edwin did show flashes that he could contribute, but those moments were rare and it’s fair to say Cairns couldn’t make the playoffs with him part of the squad.

Mitchell has been with the Snakes for two weeks and hasn’t made a huge impact. But he has shown that he can have an impact around the basket, can make his own plays and shoot once he gets settled.

He is the type of X-factor player the Taipans were hoping Edwin was and if Mitchell had been there all season he has enough tools to be a star in the league. He doesn’t have time to establish that but he could play a big part in Cairns making the top four.

They will earn a spot if they make it, though, with games home and away to Adelaide, at home to Perth and away to Illawarra.

The Breakers have had a mass turnover of players throughout the season particularly in the point guard spot. They started with Ben Woodside who was looking good before a foot injury.

His replacement David Stockton was impressive early but faded and his spot has now been taken by Dillard who has proven himself a match-winner already. He will need to be again if the Breakers are any hope of playoff action.

New Zealand appear to have the toughest job of staying in the playoff hunt following tough losses last weekend to Cairns and Sydney with only two matches remaining away to the 36ers and at home to Melbourne.

The Breakers will need Akil Mitchell back from his sickening eye injury on Australia Day and Paul Carter needs to provide more after being signed to replace Corey Webster, but really it’s all up to Dillard.

If the point guard can be aggressive, make plays and hit his shots, the Breakers could win their final two games and end up in the playoffs. If he plays well, it will make Kirk Penney, Tom Abercrombie, Carter and the bigs all the more dangerous.

Then there is Melbourne United who started the season with Cedric Jackson who simply was not a good fit with the coaching of Dean Demopoulos. He has been replaced by Casper Ware who has been outstanding and is capable of being an MVP level player in the NBL.

Melbourne need more help inside and Devin Williams was never going to be capable of that. But his replacement Boone appears to be. So if Ware and Boone can fire over the next weeks, they could lead United into the finals.

Ware has proven a hit for Melbourne averaging 22.4 points and 4.4 assists in 14 games and proving he can hit the big, game-winning shots. His combination with Chris Goulding is as potent a back court as there is in the league.

Boone is proving an effective big man in limited minutes with Melbourne and he has some particularly good chemistry with Ware, who can find him on crafty passes to allow him good looks inside.

Melbourne has too much talent not to be playing in the finals and with Ware and Boone firing, they can still make an impact there. But to do so they likely will need to beat Sydney, Illawarra, New Zealand and Perth over the last fortnight.

ROUND 18 NBL FIXTURES (AEDT)

FRIDAY

Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans – WIN Entertainment Centre 7.30pm

Perth Wildcats v Brisbane Bullets – Perth Arena 9.30pm

SATURDAY

Adelaide 36ers v New Zealand Breakers – Titanium Security Arena 5.30pm

Sydney Kings v Melbourne United – Qudos Bank Arena 7.30pm

SUNDAY

Cairns Taipans v Perth Wildcats – Cairns Convention Centre 3pm

MONDAY

Melbourne United v Illawarra Hawks – Hisense Arena 7.30pm