Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets: NBL live scores, blog

In what seems like the closest thing to a sure bet in the NBL, the Perth Wildcats will be out to move back into the top four when they host the struggling and out of finals contention Brisbane Bullets. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 9:30pm (AEDT).
As a crazy NBL regular season draws to a close, there are still six teams in contention for three spots, with the 36ers qualified and Bullets, unfortunately out of contention.
It’s been something bordering on horrific for the Bullets during the second half of the season, as they have gone from injury to injury, cut Jermaine Beal and slumped to the bottom of the table where they are likely to remain.
But, given the club is still in their first season since returning to the league and have a youthful squad – many of who are contracted next year – these last couple of games are important for them to build and begin working the jigsaw out for next season.
The Bullets form is understandably atrocious and they lost both matches last weekend, going down to the Kings in a close one before being blown off the floor against the Cairns Taipans.
Most of the focus for this game is rightly on the Perth Wildcats. They currently sit just outside the top four, but so do the two teams behind them who are still in contention.
The closeness of the competition means that a single victory has the power to move them from fifth to second in one foul swoop depending on other results, something they will be badly wanting to do.
While the Wildcats form has looked solid, there are issues bubbling away in Perth. Casey Prather and Matty Knight both don’t appear to be at full fitness and Damian Martin is not in top form. Couple that with Bryce Cotton having too many quiet games and this match still poses some serious risk.
There is no underestimating the importance of this for Perth though, and besides the fact they have pulled out of some incredibly close ones this season, they will also know that containing Jeremy Kendle and Torrey Craig will get 90 per cent of the job done.
Prediction
It’s hard to see Perth losing at home. Brisbane will be in the fight for the first three quarters, but a sell-out crowd at The Jungle should see the Wildcats over the line.
Perth by 9.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 9:30pm (AEDT)
10:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:29pm | ! Report
Back shortly for the second half then Roarers.
10:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:29pm | ! Report
10:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:26pm | ! Report
Roarers, thoughts on that first half?
10:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:26pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
Kendle called for a travel on the halfway line here with 0.3 left on the clock – a review is going to bump that up to about 1 second so there will be time for the Wildcats to get a shot off.
From the inbound it’s Martin throwing the ball all the way to the rim. It almost went in, bounced out and McKay isn’t there to finish.
A fantastic half of Basketball for the Wildcats, led by Bryce Cotton who has 17 points at the break, but it’s been a full team effort, great defence and the Bullets have been blown off the court here.
Perth Wildcats – 53
Brisbane Bullets – 37
10:23pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:23pm | ! Report
Q2 0′
McKay makes one.
Wildcats – 53
Bullets – 37
10:22pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:22pm | ! Report
Q2 0′
Poor offensive play for the Bullets and Te Rangi has to fire up a three. The Wildcats go back down the floor and look to hold for the last shot – Cotton fires a three, it misses and McKay gets the board, being fouled on the way back up.
Wildcats – 52
Bullets – 37
10:21pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:21pm | ! Report
Q2 0′
Knight now tips a ball that was falling back off the rim into the hoop for an own goal before McKay goes out in transition for the dunk.
Wildcats – 52
Bullets – 37
10:21pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:21pm | ! Report
Q2 1′
What do you know! Trevor Gleeson isn’t happy again as Jarrod Kenny is ruled to have stepped on the line.
The Bullets with a quick bucket before Knight made a long range 2.
Wildcats – 50
Bullets – 37