Quade Cooper defeats Joe McInnes, shocking absolutely no one

Trash talk is over for The Man and The Green Machine

Quade Cooper continued his undefeated boxing career to the surprise of literally zero people in the world when he took on Joe McInnes on Friday night at the undercard for Anthony Mundine versus Danny Green.

The fight was a clear mis-match right from the moment Cooper’s opponent was named, with McInnes clearly not in good enough of physical condition to compete with Cooper.

Although some credit could certainly be given to McInnes for having a crack in the fight, Cooper never needed to get out of first gear to win in the second round.

Cooper now boasts a 3-0 undefeated record in his professional boxing career, though non-competitive wins of this kind aren’t likely to improve his standing in the opinion of fans.

All three of Coopers wins have come by knockout, all of them against opponents better known for their mixed martial arts ability.

None of them have had the muscle to compete with Cooper, who won this fight with a series of consecutive head punches before the referee stepped in.

Cooper wasn’t the only man not playing his sport of choice on the night however, as former Richmond Tigers AFL player Shane Tuck also stepped into the ring.

Tuck one the first fight of the career he took up after he retired from Richmond some years ago, victorious over Ivan Kolar on points.

The undercard also saw Tim Tszyu, son of the legendary Kosta, win his fight against South Australia Mark Dalby in the third round by TKO.