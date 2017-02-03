The reaction to Trevor Chappell’s underarm delivery was over the top

It is the midst of the Chappell-Hadlee trophy and 36 years since the Greg-Trevor Chappell underarm ‘incident’.
This is an appropriate time to risk incurring the wrath of many by making the case that Greg Chappell has got more than his fair share of criticism for his decision.
There’s a bit of a mountain-from-molehill reaction to Trevor Chappell’s delivery.
Greg Chappell did what he thought he needed to do to win the game. Did it change the result of the match? Hardly. A six was needed to tie and no disrespect to Brian McKechnie, but the chances of him hitting a six on a full size MCG were rare.
There were no boundary ropes in from the fence, the bat sizes of that era were tiny and to hit a six off a low slung, skiddy bowler like T Chappell, were only marginally better than me reverse sweeping Mitch Starc for six.
Was it in the spirit of the game? Maybe not, but what exactly is the ‘spirit of the game’? Is it bowling a ball so the batsman can hit it for six, because that’s a polite thing to do? Was it against the rules or cheating? Apparently not.
A batsman can edge behind, doesn’t walk then (assuming there are no DRS reviews left) hits the next ball for two to win the game. That’s technically cheating and has changed the result of the match, but we couch it as being ‘part of the game’ and ‘accepting the umpire’s decision.’
Greg Chappell has repeated a number of times since that day that he made a decision under stress and tension that he probably wouldn’t have made it again in another similar scenario. I’m not suggesting it was right, just that it has been made to look like murder was committed when it was actually closer to grievous bodily harm.
February 3rd 2017 @ 6:23am
mds1970 said | February 3rd 2017 @ 6:23am | ! Report
I was 10, and having asked Dad all summer to go to the cricket; I couldn’t have picked a more controversial game for my first live game.
But I learned that day that there are more important things than winning & losing. When it happened, I was happy we won and wondered why Dad and the rest of the crowd were booing. But the way we won was wrong.
As for the example in the second last paragraph of a batsman not walking when he is caught; Chappell did that too that day.
February 3rd 2017 @ 6:51am
Riccardo said | February 3rd 2017 @ 6:51am | ! Report
“Was it against the rules or cheating? Apparently not.” That this type of delivery was banned following the incident probably says a lot.
Guaranteeing Australia’s progress in this fashion was met with universal derision around the cricketing world (remembering the underarm delivery was already banned in England). I loved Muldoon’s comments at the time regarding the appropriateness of the Australian uniform in that it was yellow.
However, I agree with your assertion that any on-going vilification of the Chappels is petty. It’s part of cricketing history now and the fact an unlikely 6 was required just to tie from a bits and pieces cricketer should be a real part of the conversation before condemnation.
I’m glad you’re not suggesting it was right because it wasn’t. Richie was right when he called it disgraceful at the time. But the fact remains New Zealand was unlikely to have progressed had a more legitimate delivery occurred. The only caveat possibly being that a “no ball” called have been called given Lillee’s failure to get into the correct field position prior to delivery.
What your article doesn’t allude to is the positive spin from the incident in that it has fostered an element of competitive intrigue between our sporting nations that is healthy and robust.
February 3rd 2017 @ 7:03am
Gurudoright said | February 3rd 2017 @ 7:03am | ! Report
The Underarm incident!!! Has there ever been a more over reaction from a country even 35 years later than this one moment in sport? Was it a good call by Greg Chappell? Probably not, but it was within the rules of the time. Just like the grapple tackle, the chicken wing etc in league was until people started to use it for an advantage. Every sport has those bizzare rules that nobody notices until somebody starts to exploit it.
It’s funny how Kiwis get so upset over this one ball, but when you mention Richard Low and his disgraceful act of elbowing Paul Carozza nose a good 2 seconds after he scored while laying on the ground defenceless in the Bledisloe in the early 90’s, thus spreading his nose across his face, that’s just part of the game. Lest we mention what the All Blacks did to Ken Catchpole to end his career.
Yet an underarm bowl sends the nation into an emotional meltdown 35 plus years later and is used at every opportunity by kiwis whenever they feel hard done by by Australia.
February 3rd 2017 @ 7:47am
Warnie's Love Child said | February 3rd 2017 @ 7:47am | ! Report
Couldn’t agree with you more.
Richard Loe also stomped on the face of a Wallaby who was defenceless at the bottom of a ruck.
The Kiwis called the underarm delivery cowardly. Yet these 3 incidents were far more cowardly in my opinion.
February 3rd 2017 @ 8:45am
Train Without A Terminus said | February 3rd 2017 @ 8:45am | ! Report
“The Underarm incident!!! Has there ever been a more over reaction from a country even 35 years later than this one moment in sport?” –
Yes there has. Bodyline…
February 3rd 2017 @ 8:03am
chucked said | February 3rd 2017 @ 8:03am | ! Report
Whats Richard Loe got to do with the underarm?
None of you are Kiwi’s – let me tell you a simple story. No One in the world would think that Brian McKechnie could hit a six off the last all at the MCG with the real boundaries. Thats not what pissed off the Kiwis. The main issue of this match is the Non Martin Snedden Catch. T replays show him catching Chapell with an amazing diving catch, a good 2 feet off the ground. The Umpires couldn’t call on the catch as they were BOTH looking for a short run
Thats whats laughable
February 3rd 2017 @ 8:26am
bigbaz said | February 3rd 2017 @ 8:26am | ! Report
There you go, for all this time it wasn’t about the under arm and Chappel, it was about the umpires, wish you Kiwis would speak clearer and explain why you are still riding Chappel rather than the umpires.
February 3rd 2017 @ 8:32am
Pope Paul VII said | February 3rd 2017 @ 8:32am | ! Report
Snedden’s catch was at zero altitude and by no means clear even if they had been looking. Australian umps have always been dodgy but I don’t remember the short run business though?