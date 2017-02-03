The reaction to Trevor Chappell’s underarm delivery was over the top

It is the midst of the Chappell-Hadlee trophy and 36 years since the Greg-Trevor Chappell underarm ‘incident’.

This is an appropriate time to risk incurring the wrath of many by making the case that Greg Chappell has got more than his fair share of criticism for his decision.

There’s a bit of a mountain-from-molehill reaction to Trevor Chappell’s delivery.

Greg Chappell did what he thought he needed to do to win the game. Did it change the result of the match? Hardly. A six was needed to tie and no disrespect to Brian McKechnie, but the chances of him hitting a six on a full size MCG were rare.

There were no boundary ropes in from the fence, the bat sizes of that era were tiny and to hit a six off a low slung, skiddy bowler like T Chappell, were only marginally better than me reverse sweeping Mitch Starc for six.

Was it in the spirit of the game? Maybe not, but what exactly is the ‘spirit of the game’? Is it bowling a ball so the batsman can hit it for six, because that’s a polite thing to do? Was it against the rules or cheating? Apparently not.

A batsman can edge behind, doesn’t walk then (assuming there are no DRS reviews left) hits the next ball for two to win the game. That’s technically cheating and has changed the result of the match, but we couch it as being ‘part of the game’ and ‘accepting the umpire’s decision.’

Greg Chappell has repeated a number of times since that day that he made a decision under stress and tension that he probably wouldn’t have made it again in another similar scenario. I’m not suggesting it was right, just that it has been made to look like murder was committed when it was actually closer to grievous bodily harm.