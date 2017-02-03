Webb to start for Wales against Italy

Halfback Rhys Webb will start for Wales in their opening Six Nations match against Italy after proving his fitness following two months out with an ankle injury.

Webb has only made two appearances, totalling less than 100 minutes, for his club in his comeback from injury but has convinced Wales coach Rob Howley to pick him for the match in Rome on Sunday.

In four other changes from the team that beat South Africa in November, there were recalls for props Nicky Smith and Samson Lee, lock Jake Ball and former captain Sam Warburton on Thursday.

Warburton, who has given up the armband to Alun-Wyn Jones, has been selected as a blindside flanker to allow Justin Tipuric to continue on the openside.

Experienced centre Jamie Roberts again has to settle for a place among the replacements, with Scott Williams and Jonathan Davies combining in midfield.

WALES: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb. Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Sam Warburton, Alun-Wyn Jones (capt), Jake Ball, Samson Lee, Ken Owens, Nicky Smith. Interchange: Scott Baldwin, Rob Evans, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, James King, Gareth Davies, Sam Davies, Jamie Roberts.