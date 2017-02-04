Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

A historic weekend of AFL continues when the Adelaide Crows and the GWS Giants both play their first ever match in the newly-formed AFL Women’s competition. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the game, starting from 5:05pm AEDT (4:35pm local).

And so it begins. Ordinarily, we would know what to expect from this Saturday’s action. We would know the form, the quality of the players, the strength of the competition from which the players are drawn. There would be a fountain of stats. All the Dream-Teamers would have been agonising on Twitter over which cash cow to follow around the track.

The beauty of this Saturday, however, is none of this matters. This is entirely new for most of us.

For me as a person born and raised in Western Sydney who preferred the Australian game since I was young, this is the dawn of a beautiful new age. More importantly for all of us, it’s a new age for women looking for another sporting pathway.

But what about the game? I will say to my shame that I haven’t seen any games in Sydney or Adelaide’s Womens’ AFL competition.

Sydney has six teams in their competition – one of which, the Auburn Giants, was the subject of a profile on the ABC Compass program last year. That club has been a great outreach project into that stunning, gloriously multicultural part of Sydney. 60 per cent of the Giants team comes from that competition.

In Adelaide, they have very strong 16-team competition. But the football coming from those areas? I don’t know. But I’m willing to learn very quickly.

Looking through the team lists and descriptions, the Giants have various imports from Victoria and WA, providing some backbone from larger and more entrenched womens’ football competitions.

The Giants are the true underdogs in this competition. Adelaide is a place where football is in the bones of the city and the womens’ competition was the natural progression.

So, I’m not expecting the Giants to be as dominant as the men’s team. However, as the girlfriend of one of the players said to me this week, if you’re the bottom-ranked side, expectations are low, so any win will be a great achievement.

Adelaide, however, would be hoping for a solid start to their campaign for glory and state pride.

