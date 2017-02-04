AFL Women’s opener watched by TV audience of 896,000

The AFL has announced that a national television audience of 896,000 tuned in to watch the first ever AFL Women’s match last night, played between the Carlton Blues and Collingwood Magpies at Ikon Park.

A combined 593,000 metropolitan free-to-air viewers, 180,000 regional free-to-air viewers, and 123,000 subscription viewers watched the Blues make history with a big win over the Pies, spearheaded by four goals from marquee signing Darcy Vescio.

A Melbourne metropolitan audience of 424,000 viewers was on par with the average for a men’s AFL Friday night game last season.

The match was broadcast nationally on free-to-air TV by Channel Seven who will continue to broadcast one match each round over the seven-week season, as well as the grand final to follow.

Unlike in other rounds however there will be a second match broadcast this week, with tonight’s clash between the Western Bulldogs and the Fremantle Dockers set to be aired everywhere except South Australia.

South Australia will instead see this afternoon’s match between the Adelaide Crows and the GWS Giants.

Every match of the season will be broadcast live on Fox Footy, and every match will also be streamed live on the AFL website, AFL Live Pass and AFL Global Pass.

“Our broadcast partners have shown great faith in NAB AFL Women’s from day one and invested heavily in delivering a broadcast that is first class as always,” said the AFL’s general manager of game and market devlopment Simon Lethlean.

“Last night’s ratings result is great reward for all their hard work.

“We hope fans who watched last night enjoyed the game, and urge all our supporters to continue to get behind AFLW matches throughout the eight-week season.”

The match also saw the ground, Ikon Park, filled with more than 24,000 fans, and 2000 more were locked out.

The AFL is currently investigating the possibility of moving future AFL Women’s games to grounds with a larger seating capacity.