Anthony Mundine’s sporting career ends in controversial, bizarre loss

Danny Green celebrates his victory during the Boxing fight night between Anthony Mundine and Danny Green at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

With his head in his hands, Anthony Mundine left the ring after losing his long-awaited second clash over ten rounds with Danny Green at Adelaide Oval last night by decision.

But he won’t find too many sympathetic to his cause after being a right royal pain in the butt throughout his rugby league and boxing careers.

Why this very talented sportsman went out of his way to be so controversial, rude and rub so many people up the wrong way will always remain a mystery.

Especially as his father Tony is one of the all-time great Australian sportsmen and remained modest throughout.

But father and son are like chalk and cheese.

Tony was a great mate of Rex Mossop and a regular guest during the 60s and 70s on the Sports Action program every Sunday morning on Channel Seven.

It was compulsory viewing in those days, so Tony became both well-known and highly respected outside the ring.

That made him so popular that when he fought for the world middleweight title against Carlos Monzon in Buenos Aires in 1974, there was a massive wave of nation-wide support.

But when Tony was knocked out in the seventh round, the great Australian knocker was born.

“Glass jaw”, “Told you he couldn’t fight, no courage”, and “What an imposter” were some of the rotten comments that flowed.

Tony didn’t let on, but you cold see the vitriol really hurt, it cut deep. What’s more, he didn’t deserve the barrage.

Tony has been the rock behind Anthony’s career on the way to world titles, and no matter what you think of ‘The Man’ or ‘Choc’, he’s been a multi-world champion.

It’s just a pity he hasn’t been a chip off the old block on the way.

Presumably it’s the end of the road for both Anthony Mundine and Danny Green at 41 and 43 respectively.

And, of course, the farewell fight had to be controversial.

Mundine’s first-round left hook when Green wasn’t looking as he was being pulled away from a clinch by referee Frank Garza was a cheap shot that cost Mundine a point.

Midway through the bout, Green was also docked a point for a cheap elbow. It was on until the final bell.

But there had to one more controversial moment – and it didn’t disappoint.

One judge called it 94-94, a second 96-94 for Green, but it was the third in favour of Green that came from left field – 98-90.

What fight was he watching?

Boxing always seems to find a way of shooting itself in the foot.

So Anthony Mundine bows out as a former world champion with a 55-bout career for 47 wins, 27 by knock-out, and eight losses.

Danny Green finished with a smile as wide as Sydney Heads. He bows out as a former world champion after 41 bouts for 36 wins, 28 by knock-out, and five losses.

And the quote of the night came from Green himself, “I’m feeling 53, tomorrow I’ll feel 63, but for whatever how long I’ve got in life I’m going to feel 23”.