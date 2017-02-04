Auckland Nines Day 1 wrap, results, video highlights

Six teams are undefeated after the first day of the Auckland Nines, with all three Queensland sides – the Broncos, Cowboys and Titans – as well as Panthers, Sea Eagles and Eels tasting nothing but victory.

The day also saw the Jillaroos take a win in the first of three matches against the New Zealand Ferns, victorious with a comfortable 20-4 scoreline.

The Sharks, Bulldogs, Dragons, Warriors, Tigers and Rabbitohs were the sides who failed to find a win on the opening day of the tournament, but each team has one more chance to get a win tomorrow before the finals get underway.

Jordan Kahu for the Broncos and Gideon Gela-Mosby for the Cowboys led the way in terms of try-scoring with five each, while 19-year-old Jai Field got Dragons fans excited showing some speed and bagging three of his own.

Of course the day also saw some great moments from two of the biggest names in the competition with Jarryd Hayne and Johnathon Thurston both popping up to deliver a highlight or two here and there.

The last two spots in the quarter-finals will be decided tomorrow by the matches between the Knights and the Storm, and the Raiders and Roosters – all the other matches in the first session are essentially dead rubbers and will probably see most star players rested.

One of the worries of the day was a potential injury to Shaun Johnson who pulled out of his matches after some tightness in the warm-up, but it doesn’t appear serious and he could play tomorrow.

“He just had a tightness in his groin area. We decided not to take the risk,” said Warriors assistant coach Steve McNamara.

All the results

Titans 29 defeated Sharks 4

Panthers 28 defeated Bulldogs 18

Eels 32 defeated Dragons 11

Sea Eagles 15 defeated Warriors 11

Knights 18 defeated Tigers 10

Broncos 18 defeated Storm 4

Cowboys 27 defeated Roosters 15

Raiders 15 defeated Rabbitohs 12

Jillaroos 20 defeated Ferns 4

Panthers 16 defeated Sharks 14

Titans 17 defeated Bulldogs 10

Sea Eagles 23 defeated Dragons 20

Eels 17 defeated Warriors 0

Broncos 21 defeated Knights 8

Storm 14 defeated Tigers 6

Cowboys 35 defeated Raiders 6

Roosters 14 defeated Rabbitohs 7