Auckland Nines live stream: How to watch on TV and stream online

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

The NRL’s premier pre-season tournament is upon us again, with February 4 and 5 seeing the Auckland Nines return to Eden Park. This guide will let you know how to watch all the action from Auckland.

The Nines marks the return of the footy season and will see every one of the NRL’s sixteen clubs take to the field on at least three occasions.

» Full Auckland Nines draw

» Complete squads for the Auckland Nines

Following the round robin stage, knockouts and finals will decide the victor of the competition.

The title is currently vacant, after the Parramatta Eels were stripped of their 2016 title following salary cap breaches.

Here’s how you can follow all the action from Eden Park.

How to watch on TV and live stream the Auckland Nines

There’s a number of different ways available to watch the entire Auckland Nines tournament whether you’re looking to do so through an Auckland Nines live stream or on TV.

Live Stream

One way to live stream the Auckland Nines is to use the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow viewers to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go can be used for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service. Foxtel Play is a better choice for those who are only looking to access live-streaming services without having a traditional installation.

The Auckland Nines will be televised live on Foxtel on Fox Sports 1, meaning you can watch the whole thing live on Foxtel Go or Foxtel Play.

The other choice for live streaming the Auckland Nines will be to use the NRL Digital Pass.

The Digital Pass allows you to stream every match of the NRL season live to a variety of devices, including the Auckland Nines, and is available for $2.99 for the week or $89.99 for an annual pass.

There is a one-week free trial available for new customers.

TV

The Auckland Nines will be broadcast live through Foxtel on Fox Sports 1.

On Saturday the coverage begins at 10:00am AEDT and will conclude at 6:00pm AEDT. Then on Sunday the coverage begins at 8:30am AEDT and again concludes at 6:00pm AEDT.

Foxtel’s sport combo includes six Fox Sports Channels, three BeIn Sports channels, two ESPN channels as well as EuroSport and can be purchased for a minimum of $55 per month for a minimum of six months.