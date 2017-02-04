Chelsea vs Arsenal: Premier League live scores

Chelsea can increase their formidable lead on top of the Premier League ladder with a win over London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Join The Roar for live scores from 11:30pm AEDT.

As has been the case over the past few seasons, Arsenal are once again slipping up at a crucial stage of the Premier League campaign and now find themselves needing a win against Chelsea to revive faint hopes of securing the Premier League title.

Arsenal’s Premier League aspirations were dealt a crushing blow last week, losing 2-1 at home to Watford. The biggest concern was the fact that Arsenal found themselves two nil down inside 15 minutes of the first half.

A repeat effort tonight against Chelsea could see the Gunners on the wrong end of a very lopsided scoreline this evening. Chelsea’s last performance against Arsenal this season was one to forget as Arsenal laid down their premiership credentials with a comfortable victory at the Emirates.

Since that loss however, Chelsea have gone from strength to strength, with a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur the only negative in a run that has seen them secure a formidable nine-point lead on top of the Premier League table.

While Chelsea are not invincible, the Blues continue to avoid defeat in tough matches, the latest result being a 1-1 draw against fellow title challengers Liverpool FC.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea remain formidable opposition and Arsenal just haven’t shown the form required to take that extra step and secure wins away from home against extremely tough opposition.

Prediction

It will be fascinating to see if Eden Hazard and David Luiz have overcome niggling injury concerns in time for this match. If both are absent, Arsenal’s chances of securing a good result improve. With that said, Chelsea’s depth is impressive with N’Golo Kante and Willian more than capable of sparking Chelsea’s attack. On form, Chelsea at home appear difficult to tip against it.

Chelsea to win 3-1

Join The Roar for live scores from 11:30pm AEDT.