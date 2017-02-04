Enough to bring a tear to the eye of an old bitter North Sydney fan

Reviving the North Sydney Bears is a win for all parties. The Sea Eagles renaming their stadium Lottoland was close.

News of Manly selling out and re-naming Brookvale Oval to Lottoland caused flash flooding in and around Carlow and Miller Streets late yesterday afternoon.

Old bitter Bears fans were seen standing and dabbing on small tables slamming their schooners together in celebration of Manly’s new era.

Sadly a lot of schooners were sacrificed along with glasses according to eyewitness Aub Le Brocq. Another source claimed a few overzealous fans performed the ‘Don’ under the tables and into poker machine trays, in honour of fallen club legend Don McKinnon’s career highlight with the Sea Eagles.

Publican Craig Makepeace claimed two kegs were emptied within three hours and they had to purchase schooner glasses from nearby hotels as the celebrations kicked in and wound up in the early hours of this morning.

Ray and I joined in with the locals and a cameo from the Maltese Falcon, Mario Fenech, at 10pm ensured the festivities would continue as he and his entourage shouted food to the now well-oiled locals.

Ex-Harold Matthew’s and SG Ball stars Kieran Foran and a well-disguised Mitchell Pearce also arrived to liven things up.

While the house-made garlic sauce and hummus split had made a meal of those who didn’t have cast iron stomachs, those that bought up their lunch, brekkie and litres of Reschs real ale got their second wind a few hours later after being discharged from Royal North Shore.

Not since the Greg Florimo-inspired Bears flogged their mortal enemies 41-8 in 1997, had the Carlow Street pub or surrounding streets of Bear Park been so alive. Sure Craig Hancock was fullback on that magical day and Scott Fulton was on the bench, but the Bears also had Willie McLean in the centres which evened things out on paper prior to kick-off.

Ray and I left with the sound of “the Big Black Bears are…back on the road again, back on the road again, back on the road again….”

It dawned on us Carlow Street Hotel, which was also known as Percy’s Pub, was now known simply as North Sydney Hotel! We both felt cheated for a few seconds until Ray saved the moment and mumbled the word Lottoland!