Every fight result from Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine – Quade Cooper, Tim Tszyu, full undercard

On Friday night at Adelaide Oval, the big story was Danny Green’s revenge, securing a controversial points win over Anthony Mundine.

However, the undercard of Mundine vs Green 2 at the Adelaide Oval featured some up and coming Aussie boxers.

The Moloney twins from Victoria both extended their unbeaten runs to 12 fights after gaining points decisions against tough Filipino opponents.

Andrew Moloney is a bantamweight (53.5kg) and a two-time Australian Commonwealth Games representative from the amateur ranks. He won a gold medal in Glasgow in 2014.

Twin brother Jason is a super bantamweight (55.3kg) and represented Australia at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. Both Andrew and Jason looked sharp in gaining unanimous points decisions over their opponents in eight round contests.

Light heavyweight Trent Broadhurst (20-1) also impressed in stopping veteran Nader Hamdan (44-14-1) in the 4th round of their scheduled 8 round contest.

Middleweight Tim Tszyu, the 22-year-old son of boxing legend Kostya, was eye-catching in his second pro fight with a 2nd round stoppage of 38-year-old journeyman Mark Dalby.

Although he was expected to win easily, Tszyu impressed with his patience and punching power and will definitely be one to watch in future.

The novelty bout of the night was a mismatch between Quade Cooper and 22-year-old Jack McInnes.

Although both are inexperienced boxers, as a professional athlete Cooper was far stronger physically. McInnes also took the fight on very short notice with limited preparation.

To his credit though, he showed a lot of heart and had plenty of crowd support. The inevitable happened though and Cooper stopped him towards the end of the second round of their scheduled four-round bout.

Hopefully the next time Cooper steps in the ring it will be against a more credible opponent if he really wants to test his boxing skills.

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck also won a 4-round points decision earlier in the night.

All the results

Shane Tuck (1-1) defeated Ivan Kolar (1-6) via unanimous decision (39-37, 39-38 x 2).

David Aloua (12-2) defeated Filipo Fonoti Masoe (3-12) via unanimous decision (59-54, 60-58, 58-55).

Antonio Caruso (2-0-1) defeated Friday Nwaiwu (3-8-1) via decision (38-38, 39-38 x 2).

Jason Moloney (12-0) defeated Marco Demecillo (22-7-1) via unanimous decision (80-71, 80-69, 8-70).

Tim Tszyu (2-0) defeated Mark Dalby (4-13) via TKO (R3).

Andrew Moloney (12-0) defeated Renoel Pael (21-6) via unanimous decision (79-72, 80-71 x 2).

Quade Cooper (3-0) defeated Jack McInnes (0-3) via TKO (R2).

Trent Broadhurst (20-1) defeated Nader Hamdan (44-14-1) via TKO (R4).

Danny Green (36-5) defeated Anthony Mundine (47-8) via majority decision (94-94, 96-94, 98-90).