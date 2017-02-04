Mundine vs Green 2: Green Machine in controversial points win

Danny Green defeated Anthony Mundine via majority decision at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night as two of the ringside judges scored it as a very close fight – one a 94-94 draw, and another a 96-94 win to Green.

Both of those scorecards accurately reflected what appeared to most observers to be a close fight. The third judge though scored it comprehensively 98-90 to Green. It’s very difficult to justify a margin like that in this fight.

The bout was nothing like their first encounter when Mundine outboxed Green. This was more of a brawling encounter interspersed with flashes of boxing. Both fighters looked their age, but both desperately wanted to win.

There was controversy in Round 1 when Mundine dropped Green with a solid left after the referee had called for the fighters to break. Green was visibly shaken, but opted against taking a medical time out even though Mundine was deducted a point for the illegal cheap shot. Green himself was deducted a point in Round 7 for the use of an elbow.

Most rounds were difficult to score. Mundine was trapped often on the ropes early, and there was plenty of holding from both fighters throughout the fight. The referee struggled to keep them apart. Green looked the more tired of the two towards the end, but both fighters gave it their all.

Many believed that Green would outmuscle Mundine with the weight advantage he had, but Mundine wasn’t afraid to trade in close.

The win sees Green gain his revenge on the scorecards more than ten years after his defeat in 2006 at the Sydney Football Stadium when both fighters were in their prime. Hopefully he can now retire happily.

Mundine was visibly upset after the fight, and it’s hard to see where he can go from here. There’s no need for either man to continue, both are in their forties and have had long careers in the ring.

If it is to be their last fights, Green finishes with a 36-5 record, while Mundine drops to 47-8.