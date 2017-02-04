Mundine vs Green 2: Green Machine in controversial points win

Danny Green defeated Anthony Mundine via majority decision at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night as two of the ringside judges scored it as a very close fight – one a 94-94 draw, and another a 96-94 win to Green.
Both of those scorecards accurately reflected what appeared to most observers to be a close fight. The third judge though scored it comprehensively 98-90 to Green. It’s very difficult to justify a margin like that in this fight.
The bout was nothing like their first encounter when Mundine outboxed Green. This was more of a brawling encounter interspersed with flashes of boxing. Both fighters looked their age, but both desperately wanted to win.
There was controversy in Round 1 when Mundine dropped Green with a solid left after the referee had called for the fighters to break. Green was visibly shaken, but opted against taking a medical time out even though Mundine was deducted a point for the illegal cheap shot. Green himself was deducted a point in Round 7 for the use of an elbow.
Most rounds were difficult to score. Mundine was trapped often on the ropes early, and there was plenty of holding from both fighters throughout the fight. The referee struggled to keep them apart. Green looked the more tired of the two towards the end, but both fighters gave it their all.
Many believed that Green would outmuscle Mundine with the weight advantage he had, but Mundine wasn’t afraid to trade in close.
The win sees Green gain his revenge on the scorecards more than ten years after his defeat in 2006 at the Sydney Football Stadium when both fighters were in their prime. Hopefully he can now retire happily.
Mundine was visibly upset after the fight, and it’s hard to see where he can go from here. There’s no need for either man to continue, both are in their forties and have had long careers in the ring.
If it is to be their last fights, Green finishes with a 36-5 record, while Mundine drops to 47-8.
February 4th 2017 @ 12:50am
KingKongBundy said | February 4th 2017 @ 12:50am | ! Report
Im glad i spent my doe at the pub and not on that fight thats for sure.both way past it i thought mundine was unlucky though he finished way better and the early rounds were close a very ugly fight though .disappointed with that preformance
February 4th 2017 @ 12:59am
me too said | February 4th 2017 @ 12:59am | ! Report
Poor fight, but. thought Mundine was the cleaner puncher and took the fight. 98-90 smells of pure bias. on that performance both should retire. If there’s a no. 3 it’ll be held in a shed in someones backyard.
February 4th 2017 @ 1:01am
charlotte said | February 4th 2017 @ 1:01am | ! Report
Green Machine won the fight by majority decision because the judges got bored after round five and stopped scoring……
February 4th 2017 @ 1:10am
Ben said | February 4th 2017 @ 1:10am | ! Report
94-94 = judges are only human
96-94 Green = bias
98-90 Green = beyond comprehension!
Even in the amatuers when a hometown hero has clearly been beaten, and the announcer says the words “split points”… You know a robbery is about to happen… That’s how they normally do it.
When i heard the third judge had scored it 98-90, i immediately thought “that wide”, thinking they had given Choc the fight and thus it would be an acceptable draw, even though I had it 97-92 to Choc.
… but 98-90 to Green! That’s a black eye for Australian boxing.
February 4th 2017 @ 1:11am
KS said | February 4th 2017 @ 1:11am | ! Report
I must admit I was a Mundine fan going into this fight but more of an interested impartial observer and I feel he was robbed. Green looked lethargic throughout and after 5 rounds could barely keep his guard up. I was in a pub with the majority being Greene fans and you could hear a pin drop at the end of the fight, the cheers that went up when Greene was declared the winner was a mixture of shock and surprise than jubilation. It’s a dark day for boxing in this country because the result was so obviously biased
February 4th 2017 @ 1:11am
The duad said | February 4th 2017 @ 1:11am | ! Report
Mundine won that fight. Suspect judging. Mundine can take more pride out of that loss than Green can from a dubious win.
Mundine had to do far more to make that weight than Green did.
Would like to say more but not allowed to here due to comments policy
As much as i dont like either boxer much, Mundine is a champion athlete no question.