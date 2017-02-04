Quade Cooper vs Jack McInnes was a farce of epic proportions

Australian boxers Quade Cooper (right) and Jack McInnes fight during the seventh fight of the undercard during the Boxing fight night between Australian boxers Anthony Mundine and Danny Green at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

Last night’s Anthony Mundine versus Danny Green event wasn’t exactly a great advertisement for Australian boxing.

Leaving aside the bewildering decision that saw Green named the winner of the fight on points despite Mundine seeming more deserving to many, the undercard was home to one of the most farcical fights seen in recent times.

I’m talking of course about Quade Cooper versus Jack McInnes. You could’ve asked a sloth to fight a tiger and it would’ve looked like a more competitive match up.

Exactly what are we meant to get out of a fight like that, one which is effectively over the second the participants are named?

If Quade Cooper wants to have a boxing career on the side of his rugby adventures, then that’s fair enough.

It’s not really a boxing career though if all you do is beat up on blokes who are obviously miles from being competitive.

Cooper isn’t a fully professional boxer, it’s not his day job, and there wouldn’t be much point in stacking him up against someone of that ilk.

However it’s by the same logic that there is little point in watching him wallop someone who is clearly only there to be the prop to his existing celebrity.

Call me old-fashioned but if I’m going to watch a fight I’d like it to at least be realistically competitive – I’m not sure you can call it a fight, otherwise.

Instead it felt more likely an incredibly low-budget piece of ironic new-age performance art, a bit of a slap in the face to those who coughed up good money for the pay-per-view.

I can’t say I’ll have any respect for Cooper as a boxer unless he moves on from fights like these and at least takes on someone his own rough size and shape.

Credit to McInnes though, he had a crack and stood up longer than most probably thought was possible. A hero to the average bloke in all of us.