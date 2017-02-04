Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United: NBL live scores

It’s crunch time for Melbourne United as they aim to keep their season alive with a trip up the Hume to face the battling Sydney Kings. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 7:30pm (AEDT).

The Kings come into this game having finally got themselves back into the winners column, smashing the hapless New Zealand Breakers last weekend.

It was an important win for the Kings that, temporarily at least has stopped their dramatic fall from the top of the table.

They had fallen outside the top four but after first beating the Brisbane Bullets and then the Breakers, they sit in third place heading into Round 18.

That doesn’t ensure the Kings will make the finals of course, with the league being flipped on its head weakly. With only two games left for the season, it’s not beyond the realm of reckoning that the Kings may still have to win both to qualify.

Even though that will be easier said than done, there were encouraging signs for the Kings last week with Brad Newley back on the floor, Kevin Lisch back to somewhere near his best and Jason Cadee slowly redsicovering his touch.

For United, on the other hand they truly are at the last chance saloon. With four games left for the season, they currently have 11 victories and another loss just about makes it impossible for them to make the finals.

It’s been a very inconsistent season for a United team who appear poorly coached and, despite their obvious offensive potential have failed to utilise it.

They have used a one-dimensional style of attack, with Chris Goulding not setting the world on fire, and getting very little from his other key players, led by Casper Ware.

While United have at times struggled with injuries, the pressure on them to make something happen is immense. After a heartbreaking loss to the Perth Wildcats on the buzzer last week, they sit seventh and seem to be out of options.

Prediction

The Kings will be tough to beat at home, particularly with Newley back on the floor and linking with Lisch. Jason Cadee also looked to be rediscovering his touch last match. If Chris Goulding and Casper Ware light it up, then United will go close, but Sydney should end Melbourne’s season right here.

Kings by 5.

Kings by 5.