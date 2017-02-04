Tomas Cubelli injured in Brumbies trial match

The Brumbies got some bad news on Saturday with scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli injured in their trial match against the Waratahs.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, they also happened to get thumped in the contest, losing 53-17.

The 27-year-old Argentinian International came off the field in the 39th minute and didn’t return, suffering a knee injury that appeared to cause him significant discomfort.

He’ll now go in for scans to find out just how bad the injury is and just how long he might be on the sidelines.

As one of the Brumbies’ most important in 2016 and a key plank of a revitalised backline, he’s not a player that they’ll be wanting to spend too long without.

However, this could prove to be an opportunity for young gun Joe Powell, unexpectedly brought into the Wallabies squad last year, to make his mark on the No.9 guernsey.

The Brumbies have been significantly weakened in terms of experience lately, with flyhalf Christian Lealiifano still recovering from a bone marrow transplant, and the loss of former skipper Stephen Moore to the Reds.

Cubelli happened to be one of only three try-scorers for the Brumbies in their loss, while the Waratahs had an easy time of it, scoring nine in total for the match.

Next up for the Brumbies is next weekend’s Brisbane Tens, which Cubelli would now be considered likely to miss.

That’s their only remaining hit-out before the Super Rugby season begins, but the Waratahs have one more trial remaining in a fortnight against the Highlanders.

Final score

Waratahs 53

Brumbies 17

Waratahs tries

Dempsey, Gordon, Robinson, Hegarty, Kellaway, Lucas, Simone, Latu, Robinson

Waratahs conversions

Hegarty 2, Deegan 2

Brumbies tries

Cubelli, Mann-Rea, Thompson

Brumbies conversions

Hawera