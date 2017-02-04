Vukovic ‘slept on hospital floors’ caring for young son

Danny Vukovic during his time with the Melbourne Victory. (Image: Paladisious CC BY-SA 4.0)

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold has revealed goalkeeper Danny Vukovic had slept on hospital floors tending to his sick son for up to a month after the goalkeeper’s heroics in their 0-0 A-League draw in Brisbane.

Vukovic had plenty to celebrate after ladder leaders Sydney FC extended their unbeaten season start to 18 games on Friday night.

He narrowly missed man of the match honours after pulling off save after save to keep a third placed Roar at bay in humid conditions.

But Vukovic had something much more important to savour off the field.

The only time Vukovic let his guard down on Friday night was to confirm on Fox Sports that his young son Harley had undergone a successful liver transplant.

Harley suffers from biliary atresia, a condition which blocks bile ducts and causes liver damage.

Vukovic posted on social media on Thursday that Harley had received the “ultimate gift” from an organ donor.

“It has saved his life. It shows the importance of organ donation,” Vukovic told Fox Sports.

“We’ll be forever grateful.”

Arnold paid tribute to Vukovic, saying the goalkeeper’s form never dropped despite the off-field dramas including long nights at hospital tending to his child.

“It’s a wonderful story,” Arnold said.

“His son is doing exceptionally well. That would be a huge relief for them.

“For probably three to four weeks he was sleeping on the floor of a hospital and still performing the way he did.

“A couple of times he has travelled the day of the game, not even with the team.

“He is not only a fantastic goalkeeper but also a fantastic guy.”

In touching scenes TV cameras caught audio of Roar captain Matt McKay and keeper Michael Theo congratulating Vukovic about his son’s progress as they waited in the player tunnel pre-match.

Arnold wasn’t surprised when told.

“That’s fantastic,” he said.

“Over the six years I have been coaching in the A-League Brisbane have set the way in culture, set the way in standards.

“They are a wonderful club with a lot of respect for everyone.”

In July 2016 Vukovic was released on compassionate leave from the final two years of his Melbourne Victory contract in order to move to Sydney FC so he could be closer to family while caring for his son.