Wade Graham questions NRL’s new $1500 fine system

Wade Graham isn’t all that fine with the NRL’s new fine system.

In an overhaul designed the ensure players don’t miss games for minor offences, the governing body this week announced $1500 fines for most grade one charges.

And while it would’ve helped Graham make his State of Origin debut in game two last year – he was suspended for a high shot on Johnathan Thurston – he is unsure if it’s still the right move.

“I know it would have helped in my instance, and I would have been happy with it last year. But that was a bit of an exception. It’s one incident,” Graham said.

The Sharks vice-captain believes the four-figure sum is too steep, particularly for players on minimum wage incomes or part-time contracts.

“We’ll just see how it goes because I think $1500 is a bit steep for an accident,” he said.

“You don’t have to do too much to get a careless grade one. You have to earn three grand to pay $1500, so it’s really a $3000 fine.

“It’s all right for some of the older guys, but some of the younger guys coming into first grade might only be on a minimum wage, so if he slips up he gets whacked three weeks of his whole pay packet.”

Players are allowed a maximum two fines before a third offence immediately becomes a grade two charge worth 200 points.

The NRL has insisted it would help players on low incomes pay off fines, however Graham said he would take a wait and see approach before deciding whether he agreed with the move.

But he admitted he would’ve loved to have the system in place last year.

“I would’ve paid anything to get off that one. But I think mine’s the exception rather than the norm. It’s the rule now so we’ll follow it, throughout the year we’ll see how it goes,” he said.

“Just thinking about it, having it brought to me and looking it over, I’m not too sure how it’ll go.

“This year first offence, bang, there’s $1500. Pretty much you could have got two grade ones last year and not miss a game where this year if you get two grade ones you’re $3000 in the hole, plus what you have to earn to get that in the first place.”