WATCH: Highlights from Anthony Mundine vs Danny Green 2

After many years of waiting, Danny Green finally has his revenge, defeating Anthony Mundine in a controversial points decision on Friday night at Adelaide Oval.

Many saw the fight as being in Mundine’s favour or too close to call, but that opinion was not held by the judges, one of whom voted 98-90 in support of Green.

As a result the ledger between the two veterans now reads one win apiece after Mundine was victorious in their first meeting, in 2006.

After his victory Green urged the crowd to show their support for his opponent.

“That just feels so good,” Green said. “I’m an old man but I gave it my best.”

“I want to pay special tribute, I want everyone here to raise their hand and clap – I don’t care what you think, but for putting on a show for all you guys and for being one of the best athletes in the country – a hand clap for Anthony Mundine now please.”