Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores

The Wellington Phoenix host the Western Sydney Wanderers at Yarrow Stadium in round 18 of the A-League as both sides look to edge their way towards a finals berth. Join The Roar from 5:35PM (AEDT) for live scores.
Both sides find themselves in obscurity as we head towards the pointy end of the A-League season, however a victory in New Plymouth could see the victor move up into the all-important top six.
It’s been a season to forget for the Wanderers, who have won just one game since the last time they took on the Phoenix – on 17 December.
There’s a massive gulf between the top teams and the rest in the A-League this season, one which could see a stuttering side like the Wanderers of Phoenix sneak into the finals series.
Last time out, the Phoenix drew with last-placed Adelaide United and they’ll be looking for a markedly improved defensive performance after conceding two goals against the league’s least potent attack.
The Wanderers went down 2-1 to the Brisbane Roar in their last outing, and coach Tony Popovic will be expecting a big performance from his side as they look to mount an unlikely finals challenge.
The boys from Western Sydney have had the wood over their Kiwi opponents in the past, having won three of the last five meetings between the two – which also included a draw. However, the two have had similar seasons to this point and are split on the table by a solitary point.
Heading into this clash, the home side sit seventh on the ladder on 17 points while their Australian visitors reside in eighth on 18 points.
In team news, Adam Parkhouse returns to the first team squad for the Phoenix, who also welcome back Italian centre-back Marco Rossi from suspension. The Wanderers meanwhile, are without Mitch Nichols (not selected), Scott Neville (suspension) and Lachlan Scott (not selected).
While Shannon Cole, Steven Lustica, Bruno Pinateres, Aritz Borda and new signing Ryan Griffiths are all in the squad for this clash.
Prediction
This is primed to be a very tight game. The two sides have had almost identical seasons to this point and while the Phoenix have the home ground advantage, the Wanderers welcome big signing Ryan Griffiths to the fold.
Wellington Phoenix 1-2 Western Sydney Wanderers
6:18pm
Stevo said | 6:18pm | ! Report
Nux their own worst enemy with passes astray in the middle and a little too slow to get the ball into the mixer.
6:17pm
AZ_RBB said | 6:17pm | ! Report
0-1 after 37
Not much to report. Wellington have been the better and more productive team. But there hasn’t been much end product.
6:08pm
AZ_RBB said | 6:08pm | ! Report
Chances on either end of the field. But both dealt with.
While there isn’t too much going on in the game, let’s take a listen to what the Kiwi commentators have to say
“Popovic looks like he’s writing in his passport”
Genius
6:04pm
Stevo said | 6:04pm | ! Report
Santa smartly made room for himself wide getting free of Durante and then Moss got a hand to the low shot but alas.
6:02pm
AZ_RBB said | 6:02pm | ! Report
Goal WSW. 1-0 after 22
Santalab with the finish after a great run by Martinez.
5:55pm
AZ_RBB said | 5:55pm | ! Report
Martinez with a great free kick that only just goes over the crossbar. WSW have gone in with a fairly different looking team. Antonis starting in midfield.
Santa scores but it is ruled out for offside. The replays show that Santa was clearly onside. He was actually never offside.
Still 0-0 after 15mins.
5:58pm
Stevo said | 5:58pm | ! Report
Let off for the Nux that’s 100% for sure.
6:01pm
TomC said | 6:01pm | ! Report
That’s the sort of decision you see in juniors. The ball pings around the goalmouth and the baffled dad that’s acting as linesman raises his flag to try and be safe.
5:51pm
AZ_RBB said | 5:51pm | ! Report
Doesn’t seem so.
8mins in still 0-0.
Uneventful game so far. Wellington have had a couple of dangerous balls in the box but nothing too exciting.
Yarrow Stadium is a lovely stadium. Home of the Super Rugby Chiefs I believe. It has large standing terraces behind each goal. The stands are steep and as always in NZ the surrounding scenery is beautiful. The pitch I imagine has not seen much action for months so it’s in immaculate condition.
5:48pm
AZ_RBB said | 5:48pm | ! Report
No live blog?