Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores

 
Jake Rosengarten Roar Guru
 

By , Jake Rosengarten is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

    10 Have your say

    More Videos More Football Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    Wellington V Western Sydney

    YARROW STADIUM, NEW PLYMOUTH, TARANAKI, 4 FEBRUARY 2017

    		  
    Wellington 38' Western Sydney
    0 LIVE SCORE 1
    2 SHOTS 7
    2 SHOTS ON GOAL 3
    8 FOULS 4
    2 CORNERS 1
    0 OFFSIDES 2
    60 POSSESSION 40

    The Wellington Phoenix host the Western Sydney Wanderers at Yarrow Stadium in round 18 of the A-League as both sides look to edge their way towards a finals berth. Join The Roar from 5:35PM (AEDT) for live scores.

    Both sides find themselves in obscurity as we head towards the pointy end of the A-League season, however a victory in New Plymouth could see the victor move up into the all-important top six.

    It’s been a season to forget for the Wanderers, who have won just one game since the last time they took on the Phoenix – on 17 December.

    There’s a massive gulf between the top teams and the rest in the A-League this season, one which could see a stuttering side like the Wanderers of Phoenix sneak into the finals series.

    Last time out, the Phoenix drew with last-placed Adelaide United and they’ll be looking for a markedly improved defensive performance after conceding two goals against the league’s least potent attack.

    The Wanderers went down 2-1 to the Brisbane Roar in their last outing, and coach Tony Popovic will be expecting a big performance from his side as they look to mount an unlikely finals challenge.

    The boys from Western Sydney have had the wood over their Kiwi opponents in the past, having won three of the last five meetings between the two – which also included a draw. However, the two have had similar seasons to this point and are split on the table by a solitary point.

    Heading into this clash, the home side sit seventh on the ladder on 17 points while their Australian visitors reside in eighth on 18 points.

    In team news, Adam Parkhouse returns to the first team squad for the Phoenix, who also welcome back Italian centre-back Marco Rossi from suspension. The Wanderers meanwhile, are without Mitch Nichols (not selected), Scott Neville (suspension) and Lachlan Scott (not selected).

    While Shannon Cole, Steven Lustica, Bruno Pinateres, Aritz Borda and new signing Ryan Griffiths are all in the squad for this clash.

    Prediction
    This is primed to be a very tight game. The two sides have had almost identical seasons to this point and while the Phoenix have the home ground advantage, the Wanderers welcome big signing Ryan Griffiths to the fold.

    Wellington Phoenix 1-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    10' YELLOW CARD - Andrew Durante (Wellington)

    20' YELLOW CARD - Shane Smeltz (Wellington)

    22' GOAL - Brendan Santalab (Western Sydney)

    24' YELLOW CARD - Dimas Delgado Morgado (Western Sydney)

    36' YELLOW CARD - Marco Rossi (Wellington)

    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join our live blogging and video teams. If you think you have what it takes, get in touch.