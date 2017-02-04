Western Bulldogs vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

The Western Bulldogs and the Fremantle Dockers begin their AFL Women’s quests at the Whitten Oval on Saturday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:35pm AEDT.

It’s a historic weekend for Aussie Rules football as the new AFL Women’s competition is launched, and with two of the most rated teams taking to the field for the first time this match promises to be a cracker.

The Bulldogs, who many fancy to take the title in the inaugural season of AFL Women’s, have a strong squad with many keen acquisitions.

Coach Paul Groves has highlighted his side’s midfield as its strength, and for good reason: with Ellie Blackburn, Jaimee Lambert and Emma Kearney in the guts, the Dogs will be winning plenty of clearances.

But it’s the talls who loom as the most influential players. Obviously marquee Katie Brennan will be relied on to kick goals in bulk up forward, but the versatile Aasta O’Connor will be expected to influence in the ruck, alongside fellow ruck Lauren Spark.

The Dockers will come under the radar, but with a squad made up entirely of Western Australian women, not too many introductions were required on the first day of training.

Michelle Cowan will coach the side after coaching the Melbourne women’s team for the last four years.

The eyes will, of course, be on the midfield marquees in Kara Donnellan and Kiara Bowers, but the star could end up being Amy Lavell at full forward. She returned to play for the dominant Coastal Titans in the WAWFL last season and finished as the league’s leading goal-kicker.

Prediction

It promises to be a great game between two sides who many believe will both be featuring at the business end of the competition. The Bulldogs might just get the points at home.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:35pm AEDT.