AFLW reignites community feel

Lauren Arnell of Carlton runs with the ball during the round 1 AFLW match between the Carlton Blues and the Collingwood Magpies at Ikon Park in Melbourne, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AAP Image/Joe Castro)

Last night I stepped back in time. I travelled to a bygone era.

Often this is coupled with a negativity, but it was anything but that.

It was the future, borrowing elements of the past. It reconnected community with sport in a way that has been long lost into a world of commercial sanitation. I went to the inaugural AFL Womens match between Collingwood and Carlton, and it was an epic success!

Every weekend, I used to cycle down to Princes Park and watch the fourth quarter of AFL games, when the gates used to be swung open for free. I’d watch Carlton smash whatever feeble interstate team was visiting.

I was a Hawthorn supporter, but I was a million miles from Waverley, and this was my local ground. It is still my local ground.

Last night, I popped into the Great Northern Hotel on my way to the Carlton versus Collingwood game. It was heaving with footy fans, clad in Collingwood and Carlton jerseys, with plenty of Blues memorabilia also draped on the walls.

It was an old school Carlton pub rocking with football excitement and enthusiasm. It was real, with sense of a tradition long lost from the old suburban days. We were in a Carlton pub, that has always been, and will always be, a Carlton pub.

It won’t be a Richmond pub tomorrow, or a North Melbourne pub on Tuesday. It’s Carlton.

The was a community feel was strong. Neighbours were there together having a beer, family, friends, cousins, university students. Everyone knew each other, and as we left the pub, we began walking to the ground as one.

There is something quite magical about walking to the footy through the local streets as the ground looms over myriad of roofs. It was epic.

We entered gates not seen since the early 2000s, which still had signage telling you where to scan your “Optus Oval tokens”. We took our place on the tiered concrete steps, once covered with seats, but then before that they were once tiered concrete steps for standing too.

I reunited my hand with a tinny, and breathed in the freshly cut grass, as Carlton fans around me nostalgically recounted their memories of Kouta and Diesel dominating on this ground.

From the pub reminiscing about the old days, to the ground for the historic game, and then back to the pub to swoon over a what was a buzzing 24,500 crowd and amazing atmosphere, it was a pure community feel that has long departed the modern game as we know it.

This is the footy I first fell in love with, where there is a distinct bond between a club and it’s suburb. Where each away game is an adventure into enemy territory.

The AFLW is providing a link to what football should be about: community, rivalry, identity and entertainment. It nailed it last night, let’s hope it is a sign of things to come.