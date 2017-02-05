Auckland Nines: Semi-finals, final live scores, blog

It might be the pre-season, but the Auckland Nines are firing with the final stages promising some exciting action. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of both semi-finals and the final from 2:40pm (AEDT).
The biggest surprise yesterday was the New Zealand Warriors bombing out of the competition, losing both of their games to the red-hot Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles.
The Eels and Sea Eagles were joined by the Gold Coast Titans, Penrith Panthers, Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys as the first teams through to the knockout stages.
Meanwhile, the Canterbury Bulldogs, Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs joined the Warriors with two loses, ending their campaign.
That all left all the attention on the Rangitoto and Hunua groups on Sunday morning as first the Storm beat the Knights before the Roosters got the better of Canberra to book their finals spot.
The quarter-finals got underway with a bang as the Panthers used extra time to send the Sea-Eagles packing, before the Eels knocked the Titans out 14-0.
A conversion after the shot clock meant the Broncos went down by a sinlge point to the Roosters, before the Storm knocked the Cowboys out.
Semi-finals
Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels
Forget the fact that the match is in Auckland and it’s a local derby to get the semi-finals underway, with the Parramatta Eels looking to defend a stolen crown against the red-hot Penrith Panthers.
While the Panthers sent a young squad to the Nines, the powers that be deciding they didn’t really give a toss, Nathan Cleary has led the men from the foot of the mountains to the semi-finals.
They had to hold their nerve in the quarters, only advancing thanks to an extra time Tyrone May try against the Sea Eagles.
It was announced only an hour before kick-off that Norman would miss the rest of the tournament, the pressure going on the Eels outside backs – Semi Radradra and Bevan French to do most of the work.
While Radradra and French have had big weekends, the creativity Norman created was the leading force for the Eels although their defence, which shut the Titans out to nil must remain strong.
Prediction
With Norman out, it shifts the balance of the match in the Panthers favour. They will grab the win.
Panthers by 4.
Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm
The Roosters didn’t exactly come into the tournament as favourites, but Connor Watson and Latrell Mitchell have led them into the finals.
They had to get the qualification job done this morning with a shut out of the Raiders, taking victory 21-0 with Mitchell scoring a double. Daniel Tupou has also been good outside.
For the Storm, it’s been a case of try scoring for their fast men, Young Tonumapipea and Josh Addo-Carr capitalising on a strong team game through the middle.
An extremely strong quarter-final performance saw them beat the Cowboys, with Brodie Croft also doing a good job.
Prediction
Tough to say for this one. The Roosters probably have the more flare though.
Roosters by 6.
Grand final
TBCvsTBC
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the final stages of the Auckland Nines from 2:40pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.
3:30pm
Right, the schedule for the rest of the afternoon has the third women’s game, which is a dead rubber at 3:50pm. I’ll be updating that one then, before the final kicks off at 4:40pm.
Those times are AEDT.
3:28pm
Roarers, thoughts on the semi-final and predictions for the final?
3:27pm
FULLTIME
What an amazing finish! Watson just set up an incredible try for Lewis.
Roosters through to the grand final. They will take on the Panthers in about 70 minutes time.
Sydney Roosters 21
Melbourne Storm 16
3:26pm
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Roosters 21
Storm 16
3:26pm
18′ – TRY ROOSTERS, BERNARD LEWIS
Oh wow! What a play! From the deep restart, the Roosters have 60 seconds but won’t need them. Watson throws a ball from the kick-off to Lewis on the wing, who runs around the drawn defence and goes the length of the field to put the Roosters back in front!
They are going to win! Wow!
Roosters 19
Storm 16
3:25pm
CONVERSION MISSED
Roosters 15
Storm 16
3:25pm
17′ – TRY STORM, MARK NICHOLLS
This is far from over. The Storm take one play and then head left with Croft making a good run before Munster comes back through the middle with a show and go, but tackled by Aubusson. Blair now looks left, runs right and is taken 20 out before Drinkwater grubbers, gets an incredible bounce for Mark Nicholls who scores in the bonus zone!
Roosters 15
Storm 16
3:23pm
16′ – Short restart here and the Roosters come up with it. They look to just get through their set here before Mitchell goes with a short ball to Smith who offloads, and eventually Watson is tackled just over halfway. Last play and Guerra goes to Mitchell who looks for the pass to lewis, but it goes over the sideline.
Roosters 15
Storm 11