Australia through to world group quarter-finals

Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates winning the thrid set over Rafael Nadal during the Sydney Fast 4 . (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

With two dead rubber reverse singles matches still to be played this afternoon, Australia have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup.

This is the second time in three years. Sam Groth and John Peers combined to give the country an unassailable 3-0 lead over the Czech Republic with victory in yesterday’s doubles.

Groth and Peers’ victory over Jan Satral and Jiri Vesely followed dominant performances by Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson over their respective opponents in Friday’s singles rubbers.

Thompson, making his Davis Cup debut in place of Bernard Tomic, broke in the opening game of his match against Vesely en route to taking the opening set 6-3 thanks to a strong forehand winner.

After taking the second set by the same score, the Sydneysider broke in the fifth game of the third set to take a 3-2 lead before a lapse in concentration saw him drop serve in the eighth game.

Still, he broke again to move ahead 5-4 and then served out the match, giving Australia a 1-0 lead.

Next up was Nick Kyrgios, who was contesting his first World Group singles rubber since mid-2015.

The Canberran dropped no more than three games in each set in his straight-sets win over Jan Satral to further put the Australians 2-0 ahead entering yesterday’s doubles rubber.

Groth and Peers wasted little time in wrapping up the tie for Australia, breaking their Czech opponents in the fourth game of the first set en route to a straight-sets victory to not only send the Australians into the final eight, but also ensure their place in the World Group for 2018.

It is also their first World Group victory under captain Lleyton Hewitt, who took the reins twelve months ago, after they had lost in the first round last year to the United States.

With the tie already decided, today’s reverse singles rubbers will employ the best-of-three format, with a tiebreak to be used if the third and deciding set reaches 6-all, as per the standard rules of tennis.

Even with today’s matches still to be played, they now await the winner of the tie between the United States and Switzerland, who are missing recently-crowned Australian Open champion Roger Federer and world number three Stan Wawrinka.

Jim Courier’s side currently lead 2-0 thanks to victories by Jack Sock and John Isner, with the doubles still to be played overnight.

If it is the United States that Australia meets in the quarter-finals, then this tie will take place at home, or if the Swiss can somehow come from two rubbers to love down, then the Aussies will travel to face them there.

The quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of 7-9 April, right on the doorstep of the European clay court season which of course culminates in the French Open in May.

Elsewhere, Argentina’s Davis Cup defence could be over by this morning with Italy currently leading 2-0 in that tie.

Paolo Lorenzi and Andreas Seppi scored wins over Guido Pella and Carlos Berlocq respectively to put them on the brink of the final eight, where they await the winner of the tie between Germany and Belgium, which is locked at 1-all.

History was made in that tie, with Belgium’s Steve Darcis coming from two sets to one down to defeat Philipp Kohlscreiber in five sets, with the final set being decided in a tiebreak for the first time following a brief overhaul of the rules in 2016.

Alexander Zverev then hit back for the Germans with a straight-sets win over Arthur De Greef.

The Canada versus Great Britain and Croatia versus Spain ties remain locked at 1-all following the singles rubbers, while France and Serbia currently have 2-0 leads over Japan and Russia respectively.

Australia versus Czech Republic

Jordan Thompson (AUS) defeated Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) defeated Jan Satral (CZE) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2

Sam Groth/John Peers (AUS) defeated Jiri Vesely/Jan Satral (CZE) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Argentina versus Italy

Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) defeated Guido Pella (ARG) 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Andreas Seppi (ITA) defeated Carlos Berlocq (ARG) 6-2, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6)

Germany versus Belgium

Steve Darcis (BEL) defeated Philipp Kohlscreiber (GER) 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5)

Alexander Zverev (GER) defeated Arthur De Greef (BEL) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

United States versus Switzerland

Jack Sock (USA) defeated Marco Chiudinelli (SUI) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

John Isner (USA) defeated Henri Laaksonen (SUI) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)

Japan versus France

Richard Gasquet (FRA) defeated Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2

Gilles Simon (FRA) defeated Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Canada versus Great Britain

Dan Evans (GBR) defeated Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Vasek Pospisil (CAN) defeated Kyle Edmund (GBR) 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)

Serbia versus Russia

Viktor Troicki (SRB) defeated Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) defeated Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 retired

Croatia versus Spain

Franko Skugor (CRO) defeated Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6)

Roberto Bautista-Agut (ESP) defeated Ante Pavic (CRO) 6-4, 6-2, 6-3