Cairns Taipans vs Perth Wildcats: NBL live scores

The Cairns Taipans can make their way into the top four on Sunday afternoon in the NBL, but it won’t come easy as they host the Perth Wildcats, looking to put their semi-final spot into a sense of security. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 3pm (AEDT).

The Taipans will be taking plenty of heart from the Sydney Kings loss to Melbourne on Saturday night, and they can now move into the top four with a win this afternoon.

Despite the fact the Taipans have had an up and down season, they have games up their sleeve with three still to play and will be hopeful of some strong performances to secure a finals berth.

While still having plenty of games to play compared to a team like the Kings who only have the one remaining, it’s not going to be easy for the Taipans with a pair of matches against minor premiers the Adelaide 36ers to follow.

They will need to win at least two of their final three games to qualify, pending on other results – namely those of the New Zealand Breakers, Kings and United.

While the Kings look out of it with only a trip to Perth remaining, the Breakers and United certainly aren’t, with a three-horse race for the final spot seemingly underway. In saying that, the Taipans do have the head start in the battle.

The Wildcats, on the other hand had their season on the ropes not so long ago, but a couple of huge wins, including a 31-point thumping in their last start over the Brisbane Bullets have risen the club back to third.

With a record of 13 and 12, the Wildcats can just about secure their semi-final spot here, although a win next weekend in one of their two matches against the Kings and United could still be critical.

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Perth, with injuries hampering them and players – namely Casey Prather – not looking anywhere near their best.

It’s meant they have had to fight for every win – something they have done gallantly to get back into the top four, and a skill they will need to show in spades on the road.

If Perth do fail at the back end of the season then there is no reason to think season series won’t come into it with the Wildcats currently enjoying a 2-1 and 14 point advantage.

Prediction

The Taipans are solid on their home floor, and a cagey defence might be enough to hold the wounded Wildcats offence at bay. As long as they can put enough points up over Damian Martin and Bryce Cotton doesn’t catch fire, the Taipans will secure a massive win.

Taipans by 6.

Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 3pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.