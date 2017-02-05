Knee injury rules Jarryd Hayne out of Auckland Nines Day 2

Jarryd Hayne was ruled out of the second day of the Auckland Nines tournament due to a knee injury, and won’t play in the Titans’ finals campaign on Sunday afternoon.

Hayne was a notable omission from the Titans line-up when they named their side for their third-round match against the Panthers earlier this morning.

Medical staff have confirmed that Hayne has a minor knee injury, but have said that it is not serious and the decision to rest him from today’s play was only a precaution.

Given Hayne’s importance to the team it comes as no surprise that Gold Coast would be willing to rest him at the drop of a hat.

Titan fans will hoping that this doesn’t prove to be any kind of ongoing concern, and that Hayne is fit and ready for Round 1 when it comes.

Regarding his experience playing at the Auckland Nines for the first time, Hayne said:

“It was everything I expected.

“I knew it was going to be tough and that the lungs were going to be hurting. But we defended well and our attack was awesome.

“It was fun and I feel all right. The first game, you’re always going to be a bit rusty and stiff but I thought we did great as a unit.”

The Titans won both of their games on Saturday and will feature in the quarter-finals as a result.

Aaron Gray is likely to miss six to eight weeks after a torn medial ligament on the first day of the tournament.

Patrick Herbert, Max Dufty, Kenny Edwards and Benji Marshall all appeared to suffer injuries on the first day as well, though it’s not certain whether any of them is severe enough to mean significant time off.

Shaun Johnson didn’t play after being withdrawn late from the New Zealand Warriors side, tweaking a pre-existing groin injury during the warm-up.