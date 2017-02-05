Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

The Melbourne Demons and the Brisbane Lions will go head to head in the last match of Round 1 of AFL Women’s. Join us live on The Roar from 5:05pm AEDT for live scores and a blog of the match.

Early impressions of the AFL Womens competition have been overwhelmingly positive. This thing is bigger than any of us could ever have imagined.

Already this weekend we saw the amazing scenes of a lockout at Princes Park as Carlton were too good for Collingwood.

Then on Saturday Adelaide were a class above GWS Giants at Thebarton Oval, and then a devastating second half at Whitten Oval saw the Western Bulldogs record an easy win over Fremantle.

And now it is the Demons’ and Lions’ turn to show us what they’ve got.

There’s no form lines, no precedents, no past form to indicate how this game will go. We’ve got a blank canvas to work with, and our players today are creating history.

Sure, there have been exhibition games in previous seasons. Melbourne played Brisbane in one last year. But the teams lining up today bear little resemblance to what we saw then.

The Demons go into the game with two big advantages. The first is playing at home. The second is drawing on some of the best Victorian talent.

And none is bigger in the women’s game than Daisy Pearce. The Demon marquee has featured prominently in the publicity for the AFL Women’s competition, probably the most recognisable female footballer in the country. A dominant force in the exhibition games and a seasoned captain, she’ll be one to watch for the Demons.

Another Melbourne player to watch is Mel Hickey. The 31-year-old running defender has also featured prominently in exhibition games, and has good credentials in the local women’s leagues.

And, although this is a new venture and the first game, there’s a historical connection. Harriet Cordner is a fourth-generation Melbourne player. After playing cricket and athletics, the lure of playing in AFL Women’s has enticed her back to the sport her father, grandfather and great-grandfather played wearing the red and blue.

The Lions are on the road, always a tough opening draw. They’ve drawn many of their players from Queensland, the third-biggest female football state in the country.

Tayla Harris is a standout marquee in the Lions’ colours. She played for Melbourne in some exhibition matches, and has represented with distinction in national championships.

Just 19 years of age, she also took part in the Longest Kick competition at the Yarra River before last year’s Grand Final.

Sabrina Frederick-Traub is another in the Lions’ colours to keep an eye on. Recruited from Western Australia, her height and strength make her an option both in the ruck and in one-out contests on the forward line.

And the background, as the crowds file in, will be worth noting. Casey Fields, in the far south-east of Melbourne, could potentially get close to capacity if there’s any repeat of the outstanding crowds we’ve seen so far this weekend.

Will the Demons’ flag be flying high, or will we hear the Lions’ roar? With the home ground advantage, I’m tipping the Demons. But the Lions will be keen to impress.

