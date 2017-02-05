Melbourne derby flare-rippers face FFA ban

Mariners score soon after Galekovic is subbed with injury

Two men arrested for lighting flares outside Etihad Stadium after the Melbourne derby will go through Football Federation Australia’s banning process, but Victory won’t be docked points.

Pyrotechnics returned to the A-League on Saturday night, but fans were to quick to retaliate.

They detained and handed over to police a man who allegedly ignited a flare outside the venue after Victory’s controversial 2-1 win over City.

Police also identified and arrested another man on the same grounds, while a third was arrested over a damaged seat inside the stadium.

The trio are expected to be charged.

FFA confirmed they had the identities of the flare-ripping perpetrators and would begin the process to have them banned from games.

The governing body saw no reason to punish Victory for the individual troublemaking and said it would not activate the threat of a points deduction due to prior poor behaviour from the club’s fans.

No flares were seen inside Etihad, while 11 people were evicted from a crowd of 35,426.

People said they were “happy with the behaviour of the overwhelming majority of the crowd during the match”.