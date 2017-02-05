Mundine set to appeal Green loss

The fall-out from Friday night’s boxing bout between Danny Green and Anthony Mundine has continued with Mundine suggesting he may appeal the result and also calling Green a “bitch.”

“I know I whipped his arse again,” Mundine, speaking on the Caravan Conversations podcast, said.

“I whipped his arse for the second time two-nil, two zero. It ruins the credibility of the sport judging like this, officiating like this. It dampens a great sport, man.

“I did what I had to do. My passion got the better of me at times. I didn’t think that I was going to back him up, but I was backing him up. Basically, he was being a bitch. I wanted to fight, to engage, and all he wanted to do was to hold.”

Green, who said after the majority decision there was “no chance” he won by eight points, was magnanimous after his win.

“He’s a class act, man. I have always liked watching him fight,” Green said of Mundine.

“I can tell you now, he’s got no s**t in him. He’s a goer, because I hit him with a couple of good shots and he came back hard.

“He’s digging hard and really trying to put me away. And as a fighter, you become endeared to the bloke.

Mundine ruled out a third bout between the pair in an interview with Fairfax Media.

“What’s the point? The same s**t could happen again,” Mundine said.

“Because of what I said in the past and my out-of-the-ring characteristics in terms of voicing my opinion, it played against me.

“It’s not [handled] in a professional manner, it’s like they pre-judge.

“I make it hard for myself or they make it hard for me. They don’t judge me fairly.”