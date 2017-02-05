We need more seats! Four talking points from AFL Women’s Round 1

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the first round of the AFL Women’s competition, it’s this: people are loving it.
Sure, there’s those who have been quick to dismiss the idea, before, during and after the matches, but let’s not allow a few crusty nay-sayers to get in the way of the rest of us having a good time.
It’s actually a bit laughable now to think that the AFL originally had the season opener booked for Olympic Park. The match was moved to the much larger Ikon Park, and still had 2000 fans in excess that just couldn’t fit in to the ground.
All of the matches this weekend have been attended by crowds far larger than the AFL projected for, as sure a sign as any that there is a strong and very real passion for the women’s game.
Certainly the crowds will become a bit more stable in weeks to come as a little bit of the novelty wears off.
However, the more time goes on, the more AFL Women’s will attract genuine fans. All over the country right now there are people young and old falling in love with the game after never having a reason to before.
For the time being, AFL Women’s having a relatively short season at a time where it doesn’t need to compete with the men’s competition (bar the upcoming JLT series) has been a stroke of genius.
The AFL is already investigating moving more games to larger grounds, and now has license to think big when it comes to the grand final, the location of which is still to be confirmed.
One thing is certain however, the message is lound and clear. Gillon McLachlan, we need more seats!
The Dogs deserve premiership favouritism
Saturday night’s game between the Bulldogs and the Fremantle Dockers had match-of-the-round billing in my view, as they were the two sides who had mostly commonly been tipped for the premiership in this inaugural season.
Now to be fair, the Dogs did have a home ground advantage, so the result may not be fully reflective of the two teams’ capabilities.
All the same, the daughters of the west did their reputation as flag fancies no harm by putting in a strong performance.
Most impressive was their ability to spread the goal-kicking workload across the team – while Adelaide and Carlton achieved their wins in a large part thanks to one dominant player, the Bulldogs had five individual goal-kickers.
If they do manage to go all the way this year, there would be a little extra history involved – the Bulldogs would be the first team ever to hold the all three of the AFL, VFL and AFL Women’s premierships at the same time.
The skills will improve, the endeavour is already there
It’s fair to say in the opening round of the competition that the skills haven’t always been up to scratch, and I’ve seen more than a few people having a dig at the players on social media.
I’d really like to find out where this perfect error-free version of AFL that everyone else is apparently watching is broadcast – because I certainly have never seen it.
Men kick clangers. Men miss goals from ten metres out. Men kick the ball out on the full. Alright? Let’s not pretend that doesn’t happen.
I’ve seen North players do all three in the space of five minutes and my coffee table has just barely lived to tell the tale.
Certainly the skill level in AFL Women’s is a rung below that of the fully professional men’s competition at the moment, but let’s look at the facts.
In addition to only being semi-professional at the moment, the players would all understandably be dealing with some significant nerves playing their first games in a new competition, adjusting to the smaller-size ball being used, learning to deal with the noise made by much larger crowds than they’re used to, and developing a rapport with their teammates, many of whom they’ve never played with before.
All those things are essential to good footy skills, so give the players a bit of time to find their rhythm in this brave new world and the quality will increase noticeably.
In the mean time, what can’t be faulted is the passion and hardness with which they play – I can think of more than a few blokes on six-figure salaries in the men’s game who could learn a thing or two from watching the games we’ve seen this weekend.
The players are putting their bodies on the line and showing immense courage, and that’s what makes football great.
GWS are in for some pain
The Giants’ list was one of the lower-rated of the lot before the competition began, and their struggle to be competitive against the Adelaide Crows on Saturday confirmed a lot of those suspicions.
They boast a pretty young team but in addition to that, they’ve had the misfortune to lose a lot of key players to injury before things even got going.
Of their two marquee signings, Renee Forth is out for the season with an ACL injury, and Emma Swanson missed Saturday’s game because of a hamstring.
They’ll also be without forward-ruck Louise Stephenson for most if not all of the season – in short, they are missing a lot of their top talent right now.
Their home games will hopefully give them enough advantage to be competitive and snag or win or two, but from this vantage point it looks like their form this season will be more in line with that of the men’s team several years ago, rather than the dominant powerhouse they’ve become.
Wobbly said | February 5th 2017 @ 6:55pm | ! Report
I’m loving it more than I thought possible.
Do you reckon it’s fair to say the skills are on par with VFL / VFA 80-100 odd years ago? Not denigrating, I think there’s part of the charm of it.
The fitness of the players would be the equivalent of post ww2 VFL surely?
February 5th 2017 @ 7:12pm
Wobby said | February 5th 2017 @ 7:12pm | ! Report
Sorry I rushed that post because I had to change trains.
To qualify, I meant do you think the overall skill levels displayed in round 1 are loosely equivalent to VFA/VFL/SANFL/WAFL of the earlier part of the 20th century?
Bit of a silly question because there’s unlikely to be any of us who were there to witness those skills. But it’s a n interesting thought.
Mind you, as the author points outvthere are no shortage of recent examples of poor skills in the men’s games. I recall a game at the G in about early 2005 season between the Swans and Hawthorn which featured many of the players that dominated for the next decade. My god that game was the worst shower of shire from both sides with mistakes from both sides that was laughable.
Don’t even get me started on Richmond….
February 5th 2017 @ 7:34pm
Paul D said | February 5th 2017 @ 7:34pm | ! Report
I think your theory about skill levels is right – it’s probably all relative but all the records for lowest scoring games of AFL were all set in the early years of the competition and will never ever be broken – I think it shows a lack of understanding of how sports grow and develop for some commenters to run down the game because scores are currently low. They will grow in time.
February 5th 2017 @ 7:54pm
wobbly said | February 5th 2017 @ 7:54pm | ! Report
Yes, but of course the women are only playing 15 min quarters, so you’d have to add 25% to the score totals (and I suppose an tireness/blow-out percentage if you want to split straws) to make that comparison fair.
Anyway that’s all academic — either it’s compelling or it’s not. I vote it is! Very!!
February 5th 2017 @ 8:03pm
Macca said | February 5th 2017 @ 8:03pm | ! Report
Agree wobbly – the only thing that has annoyed me about the skills is the people who have tried to claim they have been good.
As Josh says these team are only just semi professional, many of the players have been poached from other sports and the teams salary cap is lower than most suburban teams – so yes the skills are ordinary (as evidenced by the losing scores) but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been a great start.
February 5th 2017 @ 7:52pm
Cat said | February 5th 2017 @ 7:52pm | ! Report
Don’t even have to go back to 2005. Think back to the first meeting between (at the time) ladder leading Bulldogs and Kangaroos. The skills in that game were abhorantly pitiful.
February 5th 2017 @ 7:32pm
mds1970 said | February 5th 2017 @ 7:32pm | ! Report
While blogging the Melbourne v Brisbane game, I couldn’t help thinking it was like old-school wet-weather footy. You don’t see that type of footy on grounds with top drainage and a roof at Etihad; but it turned back the clock in some ways.
As for the fitness and skill levels, you’ve got to take into account that these players were amateurs two months ago, and still have to juggle training with work commitments. They’re not full-time professionals and can’t be expected to be.
But with the facilities, resources and personnel of the full-time AFL clubs available to them; I expect we’ll see the standard improve rapidly.
February 5th 2017 @ 7:04pm
JB said | February 5th 2017 @ 7:04pm | ! Report
Big call to tip premiership favourites after round one. You are vastly underrating the Crows. Erin Phillips was a star, but certainly not the only one. I guess Friday night’s game will tell the tale.
February 5th 2017 @ 7:33pm
Sam Walker said | February 5th 2017 @ 7:33pm | ! Report
Doggies were preseason favourites so that is probably why they still look to be the early flag front runners.
It will be good to see a few teams with equal ability playing against one another, it seemed like a few of these games were good teams against not so good teams (apart from today’s game).
February 5th 2017 @ 7:40pm
Mister Football said | February 5th 2017 @ 7:40pm | ! Report
I still think the dogs and Freo are the top two sides.
It’s been an incredible weekend, surpassing all expectations.
I saw with my own eyes how so many young families loved watching the footy on a summer evening at a suburban ground. It was a fantastic night out.
Ratings have been excellent. In short, we’re off to a flyer and the AFL is onto a winner with the women’s comp.
And the toughness and courage these girls are demonstrating – oh my goodness!!