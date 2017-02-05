New Zealand vs Australia: Third ODI cricket live scores, blog

Klinger: Callup almost as 'great a reward for them as much as it is for me'

After a rain and sodden grass kept Australia and New Zealand off the pitch in Napier without a ball being bowled, the series now heads to Hamilton where the hosts will have the chance to reclaim the Chappell-Hadlee trophy. Join The Roar for live scores from 9am AEDT.

Frustrated fans booed vociferously as they heard the announcement over the PA system, that the game had been cancelled at McLean Park.

It was understandable too, considering the ground hadn’t received a drop of rain in the three and a half hours the match had been delayed since 2pm – the initial scheduled start of play.

A wet outfield was to blame, with the umpires deeming the ground too unsafe for the players to take the field. The health and safety of the players should always be the first priority of the ICC and its officials.

But when former New Zealand players – in the role of commentators for the host broadcaster – Simon Doull and Scott Styris were dumbfounded as to why play had not commenced after three hours of postponement, is it not fair to assume that the umpires were a little too cautious?

Luckily for both teams and cricket fans, there is still one more game to be played in this ODI series.

Both teams will have it all to play for on Sunday, with the Chappell-Hadlee trophy on the line in the third match at Seddon Park.

Despite trailing 1-0 in the series Australia can still retain the trophy with a victory by virtue of being the current holders, having claimed it just two months prior with a lop-sided 3-0 win.

However, a loss to the Kiwis would not only mean surrendering the trophy to their trans-Tasman rivals, but also could see Australia dropping their No.1 ODI ranking.

An Australian defeat coupled with a South Africa win against Sri Lanka, would see the Proteas leapfrog into first place and shunt the Aussies back to second.

In team news, star New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has not been able to overcome a minor hamstring strain and will miss this crucial clash.

Former Western Australian Dean Brownlie is likely to make his return to international cricket to replace the injured opener. He last represented New Zealand in 2014 and would’ve played in the previous match had it not been abandoned.

New Zealand have also brought leg-spinner Ish Sodhi into the squad. Sodhi most recently starred for the Adelaide Strikers with figures of 11/6 in the Big Bash. The leggie also experienced success against Australia at Seddon Park last year, picking up the wickets of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell.

The visitors may also contemplate playing their own leg spinner in Adam Zampa depending on the nature of the pitch. However, Travis Head’s success with the ball allows Australia the flexibility to stick with the same team which played in a topsy-turvy game at Eden Park

Prediction

For Australia, being led by their fourth choice captain has been less than ideal and injuries have robbed the visitors of potency in regards to their batting. Australia will likely lean on their formidable bowling unit to restrict New Zealand to a modest total.

The loss of Martin Guptill is a big one for the home side, but the key to New Zealand’s success over the last year and in the 2015 World Cup has been their even spread of contributors. Expect New Zealand’s superior depth to prove too much for the Australians.

New Zealand to win the game and the series by a comfortable margin.