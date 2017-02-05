Proposed Test cricket league would be great for the sport

Klinger: Callup almost as 'great a reward for them as much as it is for me'

Cricket fans woke to the brilliant news yesterday the ICC is considering creating Test and ODI leagues plus a World T20 qualification process, in a move which would add much-needed context to bi-lateral series.

The biggest gripe about the current structure of international cricket is there are too many matches, and even sometimes whole series, which are relatively meaningless, with little at stake apart from bragging rights.

Even ardent cricket fans can struggle to maintain their passion and focus on random bi-lateral series, particularly in ODIs and T20s, like the current Australia versus New Zealand ODIs which have been tacked on to the end of the summer.

And when Australia went 2-0 up against Pakistan in the recent Test series there was minimal fascination in the dead rubber at the SCG.

But imagine the excitement if there had been points riding on that third Test which could have seen one or both of the sides qualify for the Test cricket grand final, a biennial playoff series?

This enticing scenario is the future envisaged by the ICC’s Chief Executives Committee, which met this week in Dubai Now it’s up to the ICC Board to tick off on the proposals, which would be executed from 2019.

Under the Test plan, there would be a playoff every two years between the top two ranked Test teams, who would have earned points from each match and series they’d won.

Over that two year period, there would be one series played between each of the nine full-member nations – Australia, India, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England and New Zealand.

This means Test teams may well play four series each year, with these series able to be as short as one Test, depending on what the teams involved wished.

If in a two-year cycle you played an opponent at home then in the next cycle you would face them on the road. Teams who refused to play a series against one of the other eight full member nations would miss out on points.

There also would be a place in the Test format, outside of this nine-team league, for three lower-ranked nations, likely to be Ireland, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

It was proposed that each of the main nine teams would play a Test series against at least one of those three nations during every cycle.

Such a format could create some delectable moments in Test cricket. For example, the threat of missing out on points could finally motivate India and Pakistan to play a Test series again.

Picture the extraordinary atmosphere if Australia and England went nose-to-nose in an Ashes playoff series?

And, as a proud Irish-Australian, I would struggle to contain my glee if those two nations finally squared off in a Test match. It is not just the Test format, however, which stands to benefit from the proposed changes.

Bi-lateral ODI series would be more interesting under the suggested 13-nation league, which would see each team play at least one series against each other, home and away, over a three-year period. These teams would be the dozen involved in Tests plus the winner of the World Cricket League.

Points would be awarded for each contest and at the end of the cycle one team would be crowned the league champions. The top seven teams at the end of that cycle would qualify for the following World Cup, along with the host of that tournament.

The remaining five teams would slug it out against Associate nations in a tournament for the final two spots at the ten-nation World Cup.

Outside of these Test and ODI leagues, nations are also free to organise extra series where they choose. How the proposals would affect T20Is is apparently less clear at this stage.

There is a possibility there could be five qualifying tournaments for the World T20, one in each of the five ICC regions – Asia, Africa, Americas, Europe and East Asia-Pacific.

But as a Test cricket fanatic, it’s hard to look beyond the potential for a Test league. It is something which most Test fans have long believed would enhance the format.

Of course, it has been proposed before and failed to eventuate so there is no cause for celebration just yet. But we can dream.