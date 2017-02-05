Scott Higginbotham arrested in Brisbane

Scott Higginbotham has been arrested overnight in Brisbane, placing a potential roadblock in front his return to Super Rugby with the Queensland Reds.

The ARU released a statement confirming Higginbotham had been arrested on Sunday. Their integrity unit will now conduct and investigation into the matter.

The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) is investigating an incident involving Queensland Reds player, Scott Higginbotham in Brisbane on Saturday night. ARU CEO, Bill Pulver said: “The Queensland Rugby Union has today referred a matter to the ARU integrity unit concerning an incident involving Reds player, Scott Higginbotham in Brisbane last night. “The ARU integrity unit has subsequently launched an investigation into the incident today. “As the matter is currently with Queensland Police, no further comment will be made at this time.”

30-year-old Higginbotham has played 32 Test for Australia as a member of the Wallabies, and also made more than a hundred appearances in the Super Rugby competition with the Reds and the Rebels.

After being absent in the competition in 2016 to play with the NEC Green Rockets in Japan, he signed with the Reds to make a return in 2017.

“I’ve been a big fan of ‘Higgers’ for a while, actually tried to recruit him out of school,” said Reds coach Nick Stiles when Higginbotham was recruited in October.

“It was good to get him in Brisbane City last year.

“He got to see how I operate as a coach and the environment that we’ve created there and he really enjoyed it and Queensland is home to him.

“He’s still very passionate about being in the reds, he wants to come back and he wants to play for the Wallabies, so he’s extremely motivated.”

Higginbotham said in January that he has a goal of returning to Australia’s Test side in 2017.

“Who knows,” Higginbotham said. “You never say you’ve given it up.

“(But) like a lot of players – Liam Gill included, probably – you come to the understanding that it’s out of your hands.

“I’ll be playing football to the best of my ability and whatever happens from that happens. It’s not my choice in the end.”