Six Nations live stream: How to watch on TV and stream online

Ireland's Simon Zebo, second from right, celebrates with Johnny Sexton, right, after scoring against New Zealand during the second half of a rugby match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

European rugby’s biggest tournament returns on February 4 as England look to retain their Six Nations crown.

The tournament will run for five-match weeks and conclude on March 18. Here is The Roar’s complete guide to watching the Six Nations.

England, Scotland, France, Italy, Wales and Ireland will do battle once again in the search for European rugby supremacy in the Six Nations.

England will be out to defend their title, following the completion of their 27th victory in the competition as well as their 13th grand slam.

In the past the competition has worked with a simple scoring system – two points for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss – with the winner being the team who has accrued the most points after five matches.

However, in 2017, a bonus point system will be trialled, wherein a win will be worth four points, a draw two and a loss none. Additionally, bonus points will be awarded for scoring four or more tries as well as losing by seven points or less.

Here is how you can watch all the action from the Six Nations.

How to watch on TV and live stream the Auckland Nines

Stream online

One way to live stream the Six Nations is to use the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow viewers to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go can be used for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service. Foxtel Play is a better choice for those who are only looking to access live-streaming services without having a traditional installation.

Foxtel Play costs a minimum of $25 per month, but is at least $50 per month when including the ‘Sports’ package. However, a two-week free trial is available for new customers.

The Six Nations will be televised live on Foxtel on BeIn Sports 3, meaning you can watch the whole thing live on Foxtel Go or Foxtel Play.

TV

Viewers in Australia can watch the Six Nations live through Foxtel on BeIn Sports Three.

The channel can be acquired with a Foxtel Sports combo package, which starts from $55 a month for a minimum of six months.

BeIn Sports can also be subscribed to via Optus’ FetchTV service. For an additional $14.95, existing FetchTV customers can add the BeIn package to their subscription.

Additionally, ESPN will also broadcast Six Nations matches – albeit with delays. ESPN can be subscribed to on Foxtel, with the same basic Foxtel Sports combo package.

Full Six Nations TV schedule