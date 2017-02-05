Super Bowl 51 Australian start time: New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons date, venue, key information

Possibly the biggest event on the American sporting calendar, the Super Bowl is here with the New England Patriots set to face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, February 6 at 10:30am (AEDT).

The match, being be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium, which has a capacity of 71,795, will crown the 2016-17 NFL Champions after the Denver Broncos won last year’s decider 24-10 against the Carolina Panthers.

Given the Super Bowl is not just a sporting event, but rather a major day out, the match will last for anywhere up to four hours with an extended half-time entertainment show and regular commercial breaks throughout the game.

Despite kickoff being advertised for 10:30am (AEDT), it’s likely it won’t be until closer to 10:40am as generally, the coin toss and national anthem, which is being performed by country singer and songwriter Luke Bryan, will not commence until the advertised time.

This means the game will end around 2:30pm (AEDT), with the halftime break coming around 12:15pm, depending on the game situation.

The halftime show, which lasts for around 30 minutes itself will feature Lady GaGa as the main performer this year, as the field floods with people who purchase halftime show specific tickets.

How to watch the match on TV or online

In Australia, there will be a number of options to watch the Super Bowl whether you are on TV, online or a mobile device through an application.

Firstly, it should be noted that in Australia, both the Seven Network and ESPN have rights to the match meaning it will be available both on free-to-air TV and Foxtel.

While Seven’s coverage will focus more on the match and post-game – starting at 10am (AEDT) and running until 4pm (AEDT), ESPN will have the most comprehensive coverage imaginable.

Their match coverage runs from 10am (AEDT), however they have Super Bowl-related programs on Foxtel Channel 508 from midnight.

Starting with highlights of last year’s decider between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers, they will roll into a road to the Super Bowl film, before NFL Insiders kicks off their live programming at 2am (AEDT).

NFL Countdown will run from 3am to 6am, before replays of Insiders and Countdown run to 10am. After the match, ESPN will wrap up all the action until 5pm wth SportsCenter and NFL Primetime before replays commence from 7pm.

All of the action will be available online through a number of different methods.

The first of those is via the Foxtel Go or Play app.

Foxtel Go is available free if you have an existing Foxtel service while Foxtel Play is better for those who only want to access Foxtel services through live-streaming, rather than have a traditional installation.

The second option is to stream the match via Plus 7, where the Seven Network provides online streams of all its free to air stations.

The final option is to purchase an NFL Game Pass and live stream the Super Bowl via the NFL website.

The pricing for this was $64.99 (US) for the season, but there’s a Super Bowl-only service available for $34.99 (US).

Key match information

Kick-off: 10:30am (AEDT)

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV: Live, Seven Network and ESPN

Betting: Patriots $1.65, Falcons $2.29