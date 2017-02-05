Super Bowl 51 halftime show information

While the New England Patriots taking on the Atlanta Falcons will be the star attraction at the Super Bowl, there is also a keen interest in the halftime show that is somewhat of an extravaganza. This is The Roar‘s guide to the show.

With the match kicking off at 10:30am (AEDT), halftime is expected to be about 12:15pm, with the break running for a duration of 30 minutes.

This is to allow the halftime entertainment show at the ground, which attracts extra spectators to go on field purely for the show, and the advertisements that are a talking point after every Super Bowl.

This year, the headlining act will be Lady Gaga, who will perform a mix of tracks off her new album, and tracks released over the years.

It won’t be the first time Gaga has stepped onto the Super Bowl stage. She was chosen to perform the National Anthem in the lead up to the 2016 match between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers, won 24-10 by the Broncos.

The halftime entertainment will be part of the broadcast run on both Network Seven and the ESPN, giving you two options to watch, depending on your preference for Foxtel or free-to-air TV.

You can also stream the halftime entertainment show, with ESPN being streamed to Foxtel Go and Seven’s covering being streamed through 7Live and their Plus 7 Application for mobile devices.