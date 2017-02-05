Super Bowl 51 day schedule: Full list of times and events

The Super Bowl is among the biggest days on the American sporting calendar, so it’s only fair that it becomes a full-scale event. While the game itself might be the main attraction as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, there is something for everyone.

This is The Roar‘s ultimate schedule guide to the big day.

It all starts out with the pre-game entertainment, before the national anthem ceremony and then the big game itself.

Of course, it’s not all about the game, with the halftime break lasting for half an hour as the biggest commercial breaks and entertainment take centre stage.

Remember, we have all times in Australian Eastern Daylight Time here, so be sure to either add or subtract time and to be on the safe side, always check local guides and the official NFL copy before making plans based on the following information.

Due to the nautre of the game, these times are subject to change.

Super Bowl schedule of events

3am – ESPN’s NFL Countdown begins in Australia

10am – Channel 7’s coverage begins in Australia

10am – Super Bowl player introductions and national anthem ceremony begin

10:30am – Kick-off to Super Bowl 51

11:20am – Quarter time

11:25am – Second quarter commences

12:15pm – Halftime

12:20pm – Halftime commercials and entertainment featuring Lady Gaga

12:45pm – Second half commences

1:25pm – Three-quarter time

1:30pm – Fouth-quarter begins

2:20pm – End of game

4pm – Channel 7’s coverage ends in Australia

5pm – ESPN’s coverage ends in Australia

All times are AEDT.