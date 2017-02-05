Sydney Sevens quarter-finals, semi-finals, final live scores, blog

Australia are through to the quarter-finals at the Sydney Sevens and will hope to take out the tournament on their home soil. Join The Roar for a live blog of the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final, starting from 11:58am AEDT.

Australia found themselves in a ground with New Zealand, Scotland and Papua New Guinea when the Sydney Sevens began yesterday, and suffered a first up loss to their neighbours from across the Tasman.

However despite going down 14-26 to New Zealand they were then able to bounce back with wins over Scotland, 43-14, and Papua New Guinea, 26-7, successfully gaining a spot in the quarter-finals.

There they will go up against Wales, who topped their pool with two wins and a draw yesterday, though it could easily have been a different story.

The Welsh drew 7-7 with Samoa and narrowly bested France 14-12, while also defeating Fiji 28-15. Had those matches against Samoa and France gone a little worse, they would’ve missed these finals altogether.

That said, their win against Fiji was impressive indeed, and as it stands, they are undefeated so far here in Sydney.

Should they make it through the quarters, Australia will find themselves up against either the United States or South Africa in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the finals draw is matches between England and Argentina, and New Zealand and Fiji.

If Australia can fight their way through to the final, there’s every chance we could get a repeat of last year’s decider where the Australians fell just short against New Zealand, 24-27.

The quarter-finals begin at 11:58am AEDT and go in this order – England versus Argentina, New Zealand versus Fiji, United States versus South Africa, Wales versus Australia.

The semi-finals then begin at 5:53pm AEDT, before the final itself takes place at 6:51pm AEDT.

