Sydney Sevens quarter-finals, semi-finals, final live scores, blog

Australia are through to the quarter-finals at the Sydney Sevens and will hope to take out the tournament on their home soil. Join The Roar for a live blog of the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final, starting from 11:58am AEDT.
Australia found themselves in a ground with New Zealand, Scotland and Papua New Guinea when the Sydney Sevens began yesterday, and suffered a first up loss to their neighbours from across the Tasman.
However despite going down 14-26 to New Zealand they were then able to bounce back with wins over Scotland, 43-14, and Papua New Guinea, 26-7, successfully gaining a spot in the quarter-finals.
There they will go up against Wales, who topped their pool with two wins and a draw yesterday, though it could easily have been a different story.
The Welsh drew 7-7 with Samoa and narrowly bested France 14-12, while also defeating Fiji 28-15. Had those matches against Samoa and France gone a little worse, they would’ve missed these finals altogether.
That said, their win against Fiji was impressive indeed, and as it stands, they are undefeated so far here in Sydney.
Should they make it through the quarters, Australia will find themselves up against either the United States or South Africa in the semi-finals.
On the other side of the finals draw is matches between England and Argentina, and New Zealand and Fiji.
If Australia can fight their way through to the final, there’s every chance we could get a repeat of last year’s decider where the Australians fell just short against New Zealand, 24-27.
The quarter-finals begin at 11:58am AEDT and go in this order – England versus Argentina, New Zealand versus Fiji, United States versus South Africa, Wales versus Australia.
The semi-finals then begin at 5:53pm AEDT, before the final itself takes place at 6:51pm AEDT.
12:31pm
12:31pm
Vinnie Gorham said
7′ TRY Fiji! End-to-end stuff here at Moore Park!
Half-time: New Zealand 12-14 Fiji
12:29pm
12:29pm
Vinnie Gorham said
6′ TRY New Zealand: They take advantage of the yellow card and score in the corner
New Zealand 12-7 Fiji
12:28pm
12:28pm
Vinnie Gorham said
5′ Fiji given another yellow card! New Zealand attacking 10m out
12:27pm
12:27pm
Vinnie Gorham said
3′ TRY Fiji! They were down a man with a yellow card,, but they produced a stunning team try to hit back straight away! It’s game on!
New Zealand 7-7 Fiji
12:24pm
12:24pm
Vinnie Gorham said
2′ TRY New Zealand! Iopu Iopu-Asu crashes over for the opening try of the game!
New Zealand 7-0 Fiji
12:23pm
12:23pm
Vinnie Gorham said
1′ Fiji kick off, New Zealand win a penalty at the first breakdown of the match. They now have a lineout 22m out from Fiji’s line
12:22pm
12:22pm
Vinnie Gorham said
Next up we have Fiji taking on New Zealand in a mouth-watering quarter final
12:21pm
12:21pm
Vinnie Gorham said
14′ TRY England. Tom Bowen scores after the siren to send his side into the Cup Semi-Finals in style
Full time: England 24-7 Argentina
12:16pm
12:16pm
Vinnie Gorham said
11′ Argentina building pressure with phase after phase of attack
12:14pm
12:14pm
Vinnie Gorham said
9′ TRY England: Alex Davis races onto a grubber to score the opening try of the second half.
England 17-7 Argentina
12:11pm
12:11pm
Vinnie Gorham said
Captain Tom Mitchell received a yellow card during the break for a high tackle in the final play. England will be down a man for the first 2 minutes.
We are back under way.