Bring the Nines to Australia: Seven talking points from the Auckland Nines

Unfortunately, it looks like interest for the Nines concept is starting to wane in Auckland, with plenty of empty seats on both days of the competition, something we haven’t previously seen.

With plenty of conjecture in recent times about exactly where the tournament is going to be held in the coming years, with both Melbourne and Brisbane declaring their interest, it does look like it will be on the move next year.

Given the World Cup is at the end of the year, it’s hard to see the tournament gaining any real traction next year and there has been talk of a year off.

If that’s the case, then we turn our attention to the 2018 version and again, it’s hard to see it not being on Australian shores.

How will the Roosters go after winning the Nines?

The Nines winners and finalists always seem to go well at some point in the next two seasons, however the Roosters have a stack of talent and could be in for a big 2017.

The Sharks proved a thing or two about that theory last year, making the final of the Nines and turning it into an NRL premiership – the first in the clubs history.

While it’s a little difficult to see the Roosters actually winning the premiership this year with a young squad, the talent on display from Connor Watson, Brendan Lewis and Latrell Mitchell was brilliant.

It might be a rebuilding year this time around, but don’t be surprised if the Roosters make the top eight and go on to better things next season if they can keep the youngsters together.

Does the Cowboys early exit tell us anything?

It was a surprise when the Cowboys named a stacked squad for the Nines, with Johnathan Thurston and Jason Taumalolo among the players heading to Auckland.

So them crashing out to the Melbourne Storm in the quarter-finals was a serious surprise. No one expected them not to be in the final and while the Nines are a little unpredictable, not offering a lot for the season ahead the way the Cowboys defended the Storm’s youngsters was a little worrying.

They will be strong during the regular season, there are no doubts about that but whether they can go all the way is another question.

Are the Warriors in for another ordinary season?

The Warriors have made the Nines their own over the years, despite never actually winning the event. They have always managed to make the finals, but for the first time, they didn’t.

While Shaun Johnson was out, they still had enough talent to get the job done, but their defence failed them. We have heard that story nearly every season, and although it was the Nines it doesn’t give anyone much hope the Warriors will improve at that end of the park this season.

The Eels are going to be strong in the regular season

The Eels got all the way through to the semi-finals, and with good reason. It was obvious the difference of the side when Corey Norman was injured, and he could be in for a big season.

Before everything went south for the side last year with salary cap scandals, injuries and suspensions, they were on fire and are likely to be again this year.

Norman will lead the way, but the talent, speed and skill Bevan French displayed is going to cause plent of damage this season.

Injuries at a minimum

The best news, without a doubt from the Nines is the lack of injuries. There were next to none across the board, and even then none were serious.

In fact, the worst injury from the weekend appears to have come from a trial match in Brisbane, with Cronulla Sharks outside back Valentine Holmes going down with a reported serious leg injury.

The worst from the Nines was Aaron Gray, who will spend six to eight weeks on the sideline with a torn medial ligament.

Every other injury from the weekend, including those to Corey Norman, Benji Marshall, Matthew Dufty and Jarryd Hayne are not expected to rule players out from Round 1.

Do the women need a bigger role in the tournament?

The three women’s games this weekend were exciting and delivered plenty of action, despite the lopsided nature of the results.

It’s not the first time they have put on a show either, with the women’s game gaining plenty of respect thanks to the Jillaroos versus Ferns Test matches we have seen in recent years.

In a year when the Women’s Rugby League World Cup is going to take center stage, it’s important they get a bigger role in the event moving forward in an attempt to continue promoting the women’s game.

The Nines are the perfect way to do it. They don’t then come as a stand alone event, and are worked into TV coverage and a men’s schedule that everyone is already looking at.

While I’m not suggesting they need a 16-club version, or even the Test version should be scrapped, their needs to be a balance found to give them more exposure in the tournament.

Whether that comes in the form of a few clubs, or extra countries I’m not sure.

Well, there you have it. What do you make of our talking points? What did you take away from the Auckland Nines?