$300K up for grabs in the Hearthstone global games

The Hearthstone Global Games gives players the chance to play for their country. (By Blizzard Entertainment)

If you’re interested in the online strategy card game Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft, then you’ll no doubt be interested in the upcoming Hearthstone global games, announced by developer Blizzard last week.

The worldwide competition will see four-player teams battle for a first place prize of $60,000 (US), with each player on the winning side to come away with $15,000 (US). The overall prize pool for the event is over $300,000 (US).

This is the first time the tournament has been run, adding a competitive structure to the year to go along with Blizzard’s other titles Starcraft and WCS, Heroes of the Storm and the newly-announced Overwatch League.

Those who top their country’s Hearthstone national standings will automatically make the cut to participate. They will then be able to continue further into the tournament should they wish to.

The remaining three spots on each team will be decided upon by their country’s wider collective, who will be given the power to vote.

There will be a nationalistic feel to the competition too, with teams also tasked with competing for their country.

Hearthstone was originally born out of the massively popular online role-playing game World of Warcraft and adopts many of its original elements.

However, Hearthstone has since well and truly taken on a life of its own.

Mid-way through last year, the production company behind the game, Blizzard Entertainment, revealed Hearthstone had surpassed 50 million players across the world.

This figure had jumped up 10 million between February and April of 2016.