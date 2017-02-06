Cubelli’s injury revealed, and it’s not good news for the Brumbies

The Brumbies will have to rely on raw halves with Argentine international halfback Tomas Cubelli facing surgery likely to rule him out of the entire Super Rugby season.

Cubelli ruptured a knee tendon in the 37th minute of the Brumbies’ 53-17 trial loss to the NSW Waratahs in Mudgee on Saturday.

With a similar injury keeping Kurtley Beale sidelined for seven months, Cubelli’s season is all but over paving the way for youngster Joe Powell to step in at halfback.

Powell, 22, has 11 Super Rugby caps to his name and will be eager to build on the potential which saw him receive a surprise call-up to the Wallabies’ 39-man training squad for last year’s Test series against England.

The club also has a dearth of experienced flyhalves with co-captain Christian Lealiifano unlikely to play in 2017 as he recovers from a bone marrow transplant.

Among coach Stephen Larkham’s options at No.10 are the uncapped Nick Jooste, 19, and Wharenui Hawera, 23, who the Brumbies signed in January after playing in New Zealand’s provincial championship last year.

Former Western Force centre Kyle Godwin can also play flyhalf but with limited options the Brumbies could look to reinforcements ahead of their season opener against the Crusaders in Christchurch on February 25.

Cubelli, who is contracted to the end of the year, saw a specialist in Sydney on Monday is due to go under the knife on Tuesday.

“Not the best start. Thanks for the support and to Kristian and all the @brumbiesrugby staff for looking after me. Time to smile, rest and comeback better,” Cubelli posted to Instagram on Monday.

His absence is another blow for the Brumbies one week after winger Lausii Taliauli was ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Despite being close to full-strength, the ACT side were comprehensively beaten by a NSW team which was missing almost all of its Wallabies in Saturday’s trial.

The Brumbies squad has been hit by off-season departures of experienced stars including Stephen Moore, David Pocock and Matt Toomua.