Ireland is a team of glaring weaknesses

 
    Narrow defence, a lack of penetration and a shaky lineout were the theme of the day for Ireland.

    The most glaringly obvious and disappointing aspect of this Ireland performance was the narrow defence. Like Argentina, Scotland played a brand of rugby thsat exposed the lack of pace and power in the Irish back three.

    There were times in the first half when Scotland had huge overlaps but didn’t utilise them. When Scotland look back at the highlights they will be pretty disappointed to not have capitalised on the overlaps they created. Garry Ringrose, a hugely talented player I rate highly, has to take some of the blame on this account – Scotland got around the 13 channel with ease. Ringrose wasn’t helped by Rob Kearney either, whose positioning was very questionable.

    Ireland’s back three were pedestrian in comparison with their Scottish counterparts. It was incredible how many times Rob Kearney ran straight, predictable lines from Scottish kicks. In contrast, Stuart Hogg varied his kick returns with good passes and footwork.

    Ireland will remain at the same level if they keep playing the same players, but they could take their game to the next level if they had a truly threatening back three. Adam Byrne and Jacob Stockdale would add to the Ireland’s attacking game without detracting from the kick-chase game.

    It’s very hard to win a game without a functioning lineout – and given the sheer height of Devin Toner, it is amazing how many times he gets beaten. Rory Best won’t have done himself any favours with regards to Lions selection with that lineout performance. The Irish lineout desperately needs another option in the back row, and for this reason it is likely that one of either Jamie Heaslip or CJ Stander will be dropped for Peter O’Mahony.

    This Irish team did not become a bad team overnight; however, it does need an injection of pace and power to rectify these issues. Taking into account the squad named by Joe Schmidt, I would name the following team for Italy.

    1. Jack McGrath
    2. Rory Best
    3. Tadhg Furlong
    4. Donnacha Ryan
    5. Iain Henderson
    6. Peter O’Mahony
    7. Sean O’Brien
    8. CJ Stander
    9. Conor Murray
    10. Paddy Jackson
    11. Simon Zebo
    12. Robbie Henshaw
    13. Luke Marshall
    14. Keith Earls
    15. Tiernan O’Halloran
    16. Niall Scannell
    17. Cian Healy
    18. John Ryan
    19. Ultan Dillane
    20. Jack Conan
    21. Kieran Marmion
    22. Ian Keatley/Jonathan Sexton
    23. Garry Ringrose

