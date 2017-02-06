Is a league player even a league player anymore?

Should there be more games between northern and southern hemisphere teams? (Image: Tim Anger)

As code hopping becomes more and more prevalent, the versatility of players becomes more apparent.

The power and skill requirements in their newly adopted code create a demand for adaptation that must be met for success to occur.

What appears to have evolved over the last decade is a higher rate of success for players switching codes and sometimes even switching back again.

This raises a fundamental question around the specific skill-sets and fitness levels of the modern player and suggests that they are much more easily applied across codes than in the past.

Watching through the seventies and eighties, I was made aware by those far older than myself of some of the origins of the players I was watching.

Without that advice and counsel I would not have known of the rugby union backgrounds of Ray Price, Wally Lewis, Michael O’Connor, Scott Gourlay and Brett Papworth.

These were just a handful of the players who crossed over at a time when the financial benefits of league were a considerable lure. Tales of numerous efforts to tempt Mark Ella, David Campese and other champion Wallabies to the more working class game are now legendary.

A few came and the younger they were and the earlier they came, seemed to afford a much greater chance of success, yet most stayed loyal and continued to ply their trade in the game where their passions lay.

The difference between the games was clear cut, body shapes reflected that difference and the fitness levels and professionalism that was growing in the NSWRL (as it was called at the time) was vastly superior.

My strongest memory of understanding the difference was embodied in the disastrous crossover of Garrick Morgan who spent only one of a planned three years at the South Queensland Crushers, playing only two games.

As an ill-informed juvenile, I mocked Morgan and the code from which he came, thinking they were all slow, unfit compared to my heroes and frankly, not up to the skill level required in the ‘tougher’ game.

In my hormone-infested mind, I somehow validated a skill comparison between an enormous forward like Morgan and a dextrous and skilled half like Steve Mortimer and used this to discredit an entire code of football.

Ah, the stupidity of youth.

As rugby professionalism appeared, the differences between the two became far narrower and evolution has seen this morph into the current situation, where players can pick and choose if blessed with a basic skillset that can be successfully applied to both games.

The controversial Sonny Bill Williams provides a wonderful example to suggest that with a basic set of skills, athleticism and will, the crossover is far more achievable than in the past.

The annals of the game of rugby league are filled with stories of hard men such as Frank ‘Bumper’ Farrell, Noel Kelly, John Sattler, Johnny Raper and Norm Provan; all greats who played the game the way many believe it should still be played.

There were also freakish, elusive, try scoring backs like Graeme Langlands, Reg Gasnier, Johnny King, Eddie Lumsden, Brian Carlson and Les Johns who had speed, agility and power enough to bust tackles and score hundreds of tries.

Both the forwards and the backs had something about them though. There was something that made them ‘leaguies’. Putting my finger on this ‘thing’ has proven to be my most significant mental challenge of the week and the answer is still somewhat unclear.

On the outside it seemed like a toughness or hardness that the union crowd didn’t possess. Yet when I watched union Test matches, there were some ferocious fights, contests and examples of courage that made me reconsider.

This conundrum hung with me for a long time.

Whatever it was, when union players switched codes they appeared like ‘fish out of water’ in many cases. Like Morgan they either failed or, as is the case with Michael O’Connor, took many years to understand and master the game.

In O’Connor’s case, it was tackle technique and defensive toughness that he eventually mastered.

Playing at Origin level and coping with the powerful Queensland backs such as Chris Close, Mal Meninga and Gene Miles was something that only the best New South Wales defenders could achieve. O’Connor and Chris Mortimer became two of the best at somewhat nullifying their impact.

In the modern era, the specificity of the demands of the rugby league player seem to have morphed with the rugby union skillset and created versatile athletes who can shape-shift themselves across platforms relatively easily.

Backline players seem to have done this far more frequently in recent times, with wonderful success.

Israel Folau, Wendell Sailor, Matt Rogers and Lote Tuqiri have all played at the highest level of Australian Rugby and achieved success as important members of representative backlines.

Reece Robinson is a current example of a relatively seamless move across codes.

Ben Barba and Semi Radradra’s moves to France will put them under the microscope, yet it is hard to suggest they won’t have some decent success. Radradra in particular, looks like a ready-made winger in the Joe Rokocoko mould and Barba has rugby experience on his side.

The most significant challenge for many backs is the development of an effective kicking game as most league three-quarters kick the ball infrequently these days and union still places a significant emphasis on-field position achieved with long raking kicks.

Much is made of the ‘ease’ of the move for backs compared to the different challenge for the forwards and this is undoubtedly true.

Yet with the new versatility, the logical by-product should see more forwards jump ship if the big money offers roll in.

Sam Burgess played at the highest level yet was widely criticised. This is slightly unfair considering his time in the game and the fact that he was shifted into the backline. Much like the far more successful Sonny Bill Williams, Burgess might have needed another year or two to fully develop.

His awesome power and skill would have led to success if the investment made in him had a somewhat longer and patient time frame.

Ben Kennedy and Brad Thorn are two prime examples of the increased parallels between the two codes and the ability of top class players in each game to switch over.

Kennedy’s stellar career with Canberra, Newcastle and Manly and Thorn’s longevity in New Zealand rugby suggest that each of them possessed a basic skillset and a physical and mental toughness that allowed them to cross over, regardless of the rule variances and cultural differences.

In the climate of ultra-professionalism and player managers broadening their horizons to encompass more than just opposition team from the same code, the trend will undoubtedly continue.

Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join our live blogging and video teams. If you think you have what it takes, get in touch.