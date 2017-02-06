Super Bowl 51 live stream: How to watch New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons online or on TV

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

The NFL season reaches it’s finale when the Super Bowl heads to the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons for the right to be crowned champions. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the match online or watching it on TV.

How to stream online

If you are looking to stream the Super Bowl, then there are three different methods in which to do so.

The first of those is via the Foxtel Go or Play app.

Foxtel Go is available free if you have an existing Foxtel service while Foxtel Play is better for those who only want to access Foxtel services through live-streaming, rather than have a traditional installation.

Bear in mind you will need a sports package to be able to watch the Super Bowl, which is broadcast on ESPN through Foxtel.

Foxtel Go or Foxtel Play are not available through a desktop stream, meaning you will have to have a compatible mobile phone to stream all the action live.

The second option is to stream the match via Plus 7, where the Seven Network provides online streams of all its free to air stations.

This is also available on mobile devices in the form of a 7Live application, which can be downloaded from the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for Android devices.

The final option is to purchase an NFL Game Pass and live stream the Super Bowl via the NFL website.

The pricing for this was $64.99 (US) for the season, but there’s a Super Bowl-only service available for $34.99 (US).

This is also available through mobile devices.

How to watch on TV

It should be noted that in Australia, both the Seven Network and ESPN have rights to the match for TV meaning it will be available both on free-to-air TV and Foxtel.

While Seven’s coverage will focus more on the match and post game – starting at 10am (AEDT) and running until 4pm (AEDT), ESPN will have the most comprehensive coverage imaginable.

Their match coverage runs from 10am (AEDT), however they have Super Bowl related programs on Foxtel Channel 508 from midnight.

Starting with highlights of last year’s decider between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers, they will roll into a road to the Super Bowl film, before NFL Insiders kicks off their live programming at 2am (AEDT).

NFL Countdown will run from 3am to 6am, before replays of Insiders and Countdown run to 10am. After the match, ESPN will wrap up all the action until 5pm wth SportsCenter and NFL Primetime before replays commence from 7pm.