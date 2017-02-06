Super Bowl 51: New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons NFL live scores, blog

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will meet today in the biggest game of all – the 51st Super Bowl, in Houston, Texas. Join The Roar for live scores and a live blog of the match, kicking off at 10:30am AEDT.

Super Bowl 51 is a tale of two teams. On one side, the Patriots, who have enjoyed a sustained period of excellence under head coach Bill Belichick and star quarterback, Tom Brady, have been regular fixtures in the big game over the last fifteen years, with a 4-2 record.

On the other side, Atlanta, a franchise making only it’s second ever appearance at a Super Bowl.

The Quarterbacks

It’s impossible – love him or hate him – to look past Tom Brady. There’s arguably no bigger name in the game.

The man who wears the 12 jersey for the Patriots, an unheralded sixth-rounder out of the University of Michigan, is, by most counts, the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, holder of a slew of franchise and league records, and a sure-fire, first-ballot Hall of Fame candidate.

There is little that Brady hasn’t achieved in his glittering career. Indeed, Super Bowl 51 is his opportunity to win a fifth Super Bowl ring, and a fourth MVP award to boot.

The man at the controls of the Falcons offense is Matt Ryan who, at the time of his drafting had more buzz around him than Brady did.

The Boston College product has transformed an Atlanta franchise reeling after the Michael Vick disaster into an NFC powerhouse.

This season, he’s directed a record-setting offense, utilising weapons like wide receiver Julio Jones and was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player twenty-four hours before taking the field in his first Super Bowl.

Like Brady, Ryan is the full quarterback package, and has been on fire all year.

How Atlanta can win

Pressure Brady early and often. We all look at the Falcons offense and are wowed by the numbers Ryan, Jones and company put up, and we know that offense is obviously going to be a big part of a victory, but their defense is just as big a story, and I believe it’s where the Falcons can exploit the Patriots and win the game.

They blitz like there’s no tomorrow under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who seemed to send the entire eleven-man unit at Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers on every single snap of the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago.

Rodgers didn’t look like his usual self, and the Packers were routed early. Vic Beasley leads all comers on the Falcons squad, with 15.5 sacks in the regular season, but don’t forget veteran Dwight Freeney, either.

A pass rush as effective on Sunday as it was against the Packers can win the game for the Falcons. In recent times, we’ve seen Brady lose two Super Bowls to the New York Giants, and on both occasions, it was the pass rush from stellar defensive lines – remember Strahan, Umenyiora, Tuck and Pierre-Paul? – that got right up in TB12’s face and forced him to rush his throws.

Brady must still have nightmares against that blue front absorbing his offensive line, and with experienced right tackle Sebastian Vollmer not playing on Sunday, the Falcons pass rush will smell blood in the water.

If they can harass Brady like they harassed Rodgers, it could be a long and largely unproductive evening for the Patriot offense.

How New England can win

Surprise, surprise: via their all-conquering quarterback, who has been brilliant all season since returning from a four-game, uber-polarising ‘Deflategate’ suspension, and probably has a giant chip on his shoulder, too.

The Patriot offensive line has a huge job of keeping the Falcons pass rush at bay, and if they can do so, Brady is plenty good enough to find open receivers.

He’s made an art form of it over the years, turning mediocre guys – remember that season with Reche Caldwell and Jabar Gaffney? – into superstars, and it helps that, in Super Bowl 51, he has a cabal of legitimate receivers, led by the dependable Danny Amendola, and don’t forget lumbering tight end Martellus Bennett. All weapons who can be game-winners under Brady’s tutelage.

We’ve seen what happens when Brady is given time, and he’s been at his lethal best this year.

For the Falcons to win, they need to do what isn’t easily done, and that’s ruffle Brady’s feathers. Easier said than done, of course. It’s hard to ruffle the feathers of a guy who has ice water running through his veins.

We must not forget: in Super Bowl appearances against teams other than the New York Giants, Brady is undefeated. The man is a natural in big games, and it feels like he’s primed for another epic performance.

Other players to watch

Devonta Freeman – if the Patriots blanket the dangerous Atlanta receiving corps, there’ll likely be some nice holes for the Falcons’ starting running back to dart through.

Chris Hogan – the Patriots receiver had nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game, which is a Patriots franchise record. A similar performance on Sunday surely puts him in the frame for a Super Bowl MVP award.

Mohamed Sanu – if Atlanta’s star receiver Julio Jones is double-teamed by the Patriots, Sanu, an inspired acquisition from Cincinnati, could be the big winner. Look for him to make some big plays.

Marcus Cannon – pressed into service after Sebastian Vollmer was injured, right tackle Cannon will have a vital role, trying to negate the influence of Atlanta’s pass-rushing gun Vic Beasley all day long.

Malcolm Butler – the New England cornerback had his name etched into Super Bowl lore with his interception of Russell Wilson two years ago, and will have his work cut out for him against Jones and co. Can have a huge influence on the game.

Julian Edelman – the man does everything for New England, lining up as a favourite target of Brady’s, as well as returning punts and kicks. A college quarterback, he’s been called upon occasionally to air the ball out on trick plays. Given how often Edelman appears in games, he could be a major factor.

Prediction

Really hard to go past Belichick and Brady in such a big game, where they thrive… but I am. I’ve got a feeling that Atlanta, boasting the best wide receiver-running back tandem in the National Football League wins a high-scoring affair by three. Either way, it should be a great game.

